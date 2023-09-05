Bangladesh envoy among diplomats taken on tour of Rakhine to view facilities for Rohingya repatriation

Bangladesh Ambassador to Myanmar Dr Md Monwar Hossain, diplomats from South Asia and South East Asia based in Yangon, Myanmar, visited the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Northern Rakhine state on Saturday (2 September).

The Myanmar Union Minister briefed them on post-rehabilitation efforts and preparations for repatriating displaced Myanmar nationals temporarily sheltered in Cox's Bazar.

Union Minister Ko Ko Hlaing, who is also Vice-Chair 1 of the Rakhine State Stability, Peace and Development Work Coordination Committee, visited the Taungpyoletwal Reception Centre, where they toured the repatriation facilities in Rakhine State's Maungdaw Township.

They also proceeded to South Kyeinchaung village, where the returnees will be resettled, to inspect the constructed homes and land plots, according to a Myanmar media report.

On arrival at the Hlaphoekhaung Transit Camp, they heard the report on preparations for the returnees regarding their temporary stays and humanitarian assistance.

The government wants to begin repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar this year.

Bangladesh has given a list of over 3,000 Rohingyas to Myanmar, and the country wants to ensure that families are not separated.

A Bangladesh delegation is visiting Myanmar now, while a team from Myanmar will be in the country to talk to Rohingyas as part of confidence-building measures.