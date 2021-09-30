Amnesty urges Bangladesh to probe killing of Rohingya leader Mohibullah 

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
30 September, 2021, 09:25 am
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 01:27 pm

Related News

Amnesty urges Bangladesh to probe killing of Rohingya leader Mohibullah 

The onus is now on the Bangladeshi authorities to expedite an investigation into his murder and bring all those suspected of criminal responsibility to justice in fair trials

TBS Report
30 September, 2021, 09:25 am
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 01:27 pm
Rohingya Muslim leader Mohibullah speaks to other Rohingya people in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh, 7 April, 2019. Photo/ Reuters
Rohingya Muslim leader Mohibullah speaks to other Rohingya people in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 7 April, 2019. Photo/ Reuters

Amnesty International has urged Bangladesh government to probe into the killing of Rohingya leader Md Mohibullah, who was shot dead by miscreants on Wednesday night.

Saad Hammadi, Amnesty International's South Asia Campaigner, said "Mohibullah was a leading representative of the Rohingya community, who spoke out against violence in the camps and in support of the human rights and protection of refugees. His killing sends a chilling effect across the entire community."

The onus is now on the Bangladeshi authorities to expedite an investigation into his murder and bring all those suspected of criminal responsibility to justice in fair trials, he said. 

He further said, "We call on the Bangladeshi authorities and the UN Refugee Agency to work together to ensure the protection of people in the camps, including refugees, civil society activists and humanitarian workers from both the Rohingya and host community, many of whom have shared concerns about their safety."  

Top Rohingya leader Mohibullah shot dead in Cox's Bazar

"Violence in the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar has been a growing problem. Armed groups operating drug cartels have killed people and held hostages. The authorities must take immediate action to prevent further bloodshed," he concluded.   

Mohibullah, 46, who led the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, was shot dead at around 8:30pm at a Kutupalong camp office in Cox's Bazar. 

He had represented the Rohingya community at the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2019.    

Mohibullah came to the limelight on 25 August, 2019 when a rally organised by Arakan Rohingya Society to observe two years of the latest Rohingya exodus from the Rakhine state of Myanmar, drew more than 100,000 people.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Rohingya / Rohingya leaders / Rohingya leader Mohibullah / Amnesty International

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

1d | Videos
Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

1d | Videos
A School where Flowers Bloom

A School where Flowers Bloom

1d | Videos
Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

5
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB eases foreign exchange endorsement for travel