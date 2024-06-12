Almost 20% of Rohingyas tested in Cox's Bazar camps have active hepatitis C infection: MSF

Rohingya Crisis

UNB
12 June, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 04:31 pm

Related News

Almost 20% of Rohingyas tested in Cox's Bazar camps have active hepatitis C infection: MSF

If untreated, hepatitis C can attack the liver and lead to serious or even fatal complications, usually cirrhosis or liver cancer, with an increased risk of developing several conditions including diabetes, depression and heavy fatigue

UNB
12 June, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 04:31 pm
Rohingyas at the Coxs Bazar camp. File Photo: TBS
Rohingyas at the Coxs Bazar camp. File Photo: TBS

Almost 20% of the Rohingyas tested in the Cox's Bazar camps in Bangladesh have an active hepatitis C infection, a study carried out by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) indicates.

A blood-borne virus, hepatitis C is a disease that can remain dormant for a long time in those infected. If untreated, it can attack the liver and lead to serious or even fatal complications, usually cirrhosis or liver cancer, with an increased risk of developing several conditions including diabetes, depression and heavy fatigue.

In the camps, people have very limited diagnostic and treatment options, said the MSF on Wednesday (12 June), calling for a joint humanitarian effort to combat the disease among this stateless population already deprived of basic rights and heavily dependent on aid for survival.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Faced with an influx of hepatitis C patients in the Cox's Bazar camps over the last few years, Epicentre, MSF's epidemiology and research centre, carried out a survey of 680 households in seven camps between May and June 2023.

The results show that almost a third of the adults in the camps have been exposed to hepatitis C infection at some point in their lives. Of these, almost 20 per cent have an active hepatitis C infection.

"As one of the most persecuted ethnic minorities in the world, the Rohingya population is paying the price for decades of lack of access to healthcare and to safe medical practices in their country of origin," explains Sophie Baylac, MSF head of mission in Bangladesh.

"The use of healthcare equipment that has not been disinfected, such as syringes, which are widely used in alternative healthcare practices within the refugee community, could explain the potential ongoing transmission and the high prevalence of hepatitis C among the population living in the overcrowded camps."

Extrapolating the results of this study to all the camps would suggest that about one in five adults is currently living with a hepatitis C infection – totalling an estimated 86,000 individuals – and requiring treatment to be cured.

"Our teams have to turn away hepatitis C patients every day, because the need for care exceeds the capacity of our organisation alone. There are barely any other available and affordable alternatives for these patients outside our clinics in the camps. This is a dead end for a stateless population deprived of the most basic rights, already facing dead ends in all areas of their daily lives," continues Sophie Baylac.

Access to diagnosis and treatment is inadequate in many low- and middle-income countries, making this disease a potential public health threat.

Yet, direct-acting antiviral drugs can cure over 95 per cent of those infected. In the overcrowded refugee camps of Cox's Bazar, access to diagnosis and treatment of hepatitis C virus is almost non-existent.

MSF has been the sole provider of hepatitis C care there for four years. Yet the need for treatment is extremely high. 

Refugees are not legally allowed to work or leave the camps. For those we cannot treat, paying for expensive diagnostic tests and drugs or obtaining appropriate care outside the camps is out of their reach.

"Most refugees simply cannot be cured and resort to alternative methods of care, which are not effective and not without risks to their health," says Sophie Baylac.

They welcomed the announcement by the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Save the Children that 900 hepatitis C patients are to be treated in two health centres in the camps.

"This is an important step in the right direction. However, a large-scale prevention 'test and treat' campaign is needed to effectively limit the transmission of the virus and avoid severe liver complications and deaths," Sophie Baylac said.

For this, the involvement and determination of those coordinating the humanitarian response in the Cox's Bazar camps will be required. Every generation of refugees living in the camps is affected by hepatitis C.

"They risk severe liver complications – which are not treatable in camp settings – and may die from it despite the existence of a very effective, well tolerated and patient-friendly treatment (one tablet per day for three months) that can be inexpensive."

Over the past two years, MSF has also supported the Bangladesh Ministry of Health in drafting national clinical guidelines for the treatment of hepatitis C.

MSF stands ready to continue working with national authorities, inter-governmental and non-governmental organisations to implement large-scale prevention and health promotion activities, as well as a mass 'test and treat' campaign in all Cox's Bazar camps in order to limit the virus transmission and treat as many patients as quickly as possible.

Bangladesh / Top News

Rohingays / Hepatitic C / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Recreational activities re-energise and motivate the employees, offering relaxation and team bonding opportunities beyond their usual roles, setting them up for future success. Photo: Courtesy

Games, clubs and talent shows: How Bangladeshi companies are embracing recreational activities in the workplace

15m | Pursuit
Take advantage of the library as it offers a comfortable, air-conditioned environment and provides all the resources necessary to complete your assignments effectively. Photo: TBS

How to make the most out of your summer semester

20m | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

Green balconies: Cultivating mental wellbeing

3h | Thoughts
Tariq Saifullah worked as a game artist on the popular game &#039;Mukticamp&#039;, which is based on the Liberation War. Photo: Courtesy

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Buy one Hisense TV and get another 75" TV free!

Buy one Hisense TV and get another 75" TV free!

30m | Videos
In-form USA to face hot favorite India in 2024 T20 World Cup

In-form USA to face hot favorite India in 2024 T20 World Cup

30m | Videos
What Punishment Could Face Hunter Biden, Son of U.S. President Joe Biden?

What Punishment Could Face Hunter Biden, Son of U.S. President Joe Biden?

1h | Videos
Animal markets have accumulated in Kuwait

Animal markets have accumulated in Kuwait

3h | Videos