9 including 7 Rohingyas killed in Cox’s Bazar landslides

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
19 June, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2024, 12:40 pm

A general view image of the Rohingya camp at Cox&#039;s Bazar.
A general view image of the Rohingya camp at Cox's Bazar.

At least nine people, including seven Rohingyas, were killed in landslides caused by heavy torrential rain in Ukhiya Rohingya camp of Cox's Bazar yesterday.

Cox's Bazar Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mizanur Rahman confirmed the matter and said the casualties occurred in four separate landslides between Wednesday (19 June) midnight and morning.  

The landslides affected the Ukhiya Rohingya camp no 8, 9, 10 and 14.

Among the victims, two people died in camp no 8, two in camp no 9, four in camp no 10 and one in camp no 14.

The deceased from camp no 10 were identified as Abu Meher, 25, Shahana 22, Abul Kalam, 50 and Selima Khatun, 45.

The victims from camp no 9 were Md Hossain, 50, and Anwara Begum, 18.

The identities of those from camps 8 and 14 could not be determined yet. 

According to Mizanur Rahman, four people were killed in the landslide at Block-C3 under camp no 10. The bodies were recovered during a rescue operation carried out by two fire service units.

"Two more bodies were recovered following another landslide which occurred around 3:00am at Block-I4 under camp no 9. 

"At around 4:00am, three more people were killed in landslides in camps no 8 and 14. However, no injury has been reported in these incidents," he said.

Ukhiya police station Officer-in-Charge Shamim Hossain said the nine victims included a four-year-old boy, a 12-year-old boy, and several women.

The victim was reportedly sleeping when the tragic incident occurred.

Meanwhile, there has been continuous rain in Cox's Bazar since last night. The torrential rain is likely to continue for two to three days more, the Met office said.

Illustration: Freepik

