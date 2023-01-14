6 abducted Rohingyas freed on ransom

Six Rohingya refugees who were abducted from Teknaf in Cox's Bazar have been released in exchange for a ransom of Tk3 lakh.

The kidnapped Rohingyas returned home on Saturday evening, said Manjurul Islam, additional superintendent of police at 16 Armed Police Battalion (APBn).

Besides, a man named Mohammad Belal (35) was arrested from Whykong union of Teknaf on suspicion of his involvement in the incident, Manjurul Islam added.

The abducted Rohingyas are Md Farawaz (38), Md Johar (30), Md Nur (35), Nurul Haque (30), Zahid Hossain (35) and Md Idris (19) of Camp No. 21 in Whykong union.

Earlier, a local resident took six Rohingyas out of the camp, offering them jobs as day labourers. But, some miscreants kidnapped them and demanded ransom.

Procedure to file a case over the incident is underway, the police officer added.