3,00,000 Rohingya children begin new school year in refugee camps: Unicef

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
23 July, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 05:58 pm

Related News

3,00,000 Rohingya children begin new school year in refugee camps: Unicef

The Unicef appealed to its partners and donors for $33 million to urgently support education for Rohingya refugee children in the 2023-24 academic year

TBS Report
23 July, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 05:58 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Against the odds of displacement, fires burning down learning centres, and Cyclone Mocha's wrath, a record 300,000 children have enrolled for the 2023-24 school year in the Rohingya refugee camp, according to the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef).

On the day, the Unicef appealed to its partners and donors for $33 million to urgently support education for Rohingya refugee children in the academic year, the UN agency said in a press statement issued on Sunday (23 July).

"Rohingya refugee children want to learn, and to turn their hopes and dreams for a better future to actual potential," said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Representative to Bangladesh.

"The single most important ingredient for ensuring a safe and dignified return of these children to Myanmar is ensuring that they can continue their education while they are here in Bangladesh," he added.

He called on partners and donors to stand by UNICEF as the agency continued to work to provide education for every Rohingya refugee child.

Meanwhile, the new academic year marks the first time that Rohingya refugee children of all ages will be studying under the Myanmar Curriculum. 

The curriculum, since its launch in 2021, has gradually been expanded with grades 3-5.

On Sunday, it was introduced to grade 10 Sunday for the first time in the Cox's Bazar refugee camps, significantly increasing learning opportunities for both older and younger children, according to Unicef. 

Besides, a dedicated campaign has brought more than 13,000 children who were out of school into the classroom. Efforts to support adolescent girls to continue their education are key to the record attendance this year. 

One million refugees – half of them children – have lived in the densely populated camps in Bangladesh since 2017 when they fled violence and persecution in neighbouring Myanmar.

Education for Rohingya refugee children is provided through 3,400 learning centres – 2,800 of which are supported by UNICEF – as well as through community-based learning facilities.

Bangladesh / Top News

School / Rohingya / Unicef

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Shah Rayeed Chowdhury

Delving into the art of travel wear

6h | Mode
Hotels generally do not recycle the single-used or remaining soaps. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Where do the used soaps and shampoos go from hotels?

7h | Panorama
Farmers working on agricultural fields in between heated weather and intermittent thunderstorms struggle to survive. Photo: Bloomberg

How heatwaves are affecting livelihoods and food security

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Effortlessly smooth and hairless skin

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

56m | TBS Stories
"I think, the election in Bangladesh will be peaceful"-Danish Envoy

"I think, the election in Bangladesh will be peaceful"-Danish Envoy

2h | TBS Face to Face
Why IFIC plans to expand sub-branch banking

Why IFIC plans to expand sub-branch banking

5h | Corporate Talks
Mortuary management at Rajshahi Medical College is still not modern

Mortuary management at Rajshahi Medical College is still not modern

8h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price