3 killed in separate clashes in Rohingya camp

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
06 December, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 10:23 am

Related News

3 killed in separate clashes in Rohingya camp

TBS Report
06 December, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 10:23 am
A general view image of the Rohingya camp at Cox&#039;s Bazar.
A general view image of the Rohingya camp at Cox's Bazar.

Three Rohingyas were killed and two others were injured in clashes at the Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya on Tuesday (5 December).

According to Ukhiya police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shamim Hossain, the attacks occurred separately last night at Jamtoli Rohingya camp-15 and Rohingya camp-17.

Two of the deceased were identified as Zobair, and Abul Kashem. The identity of the third person is yet to be determined.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Citing locals, the OC said, "At around 10:30pm at Jamtoli camp, a group of terrorists associated with the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) opened fire and attacked a gathering of Rohingyas, which included Zobair." 

The attackers left four injured and fled the scene before the police arrived.

"When the police team arrived at the scene upon receiving information, they fled. Later, the wounded were rescued and taken to the MSF hospital, adjacent to the Rohingya camp, where the doctors on duty pronounced two people dead." 

Another attack claimed the life of Abul Kashem in camp-17 around 11:00pm, where he was fatally shot.

The police official said, "At night, a group of men summoned Abul Kashem from his home and shot him. They fled the scene before the police arrived."

While investigations are underway, the police suspect the incidents arose from internal power dynamics within the Rohingya camp. 

The authorities are actively engaged in identifying and arresting those responsible for these attacks.

Top News

Rohingya refugee / Rohingya / Rohingya camp / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhaka’s FDC, Japan Garden City and Shia Masjid were all part of Gudaraghat once. PHOTOS: Syed Zakir Hossain

What the remaining Gudaraghats remind us of Dhaka's long-lost water bodies

4h | Panorama
A trove of research underscores the perilous consequences of relying on plastic utensils, a narrative mirrored by the western world&#039;s pivot towards sustainable alternatives - ceramic, brass, or clay dinnerware. PHOTO: TBS

While we lose our sustainable traditions, the West pivots in the opposite direction

3h | Panorama
Ghulam Ali

Ghulam Ali: Voice that makes ghazals bloom

21h | Features
Exploring door designs: Redefining spaces and experiences

Exploring door designs: Redefining spaces and experiences

23h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Will the United States - Israel attack Yemen?

Will the United States - Israel attack Yemen?

14h | TBS World
Ukraine faces challenges in securing financing and sustaining energy infrastructure

Ukraine faces challenges in securing financing and sustaining energy infrastructure

2h | TBS World
Venues revealed for 2024 Copa America

Venues revealed for 2024 Copa America

15h | TBS SPORTS
Keffiyeh, the traditional garment, became the national symbol of Palestine

Keffiyeh, the traditional garment, became the national symbol of Palestine

17h | TBS World