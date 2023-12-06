3 killed in separate clashes in Rohingya camp

Three Rohingyas were killed and two others were injured in clashes at the Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya on Tuesday (5 December).

According to Ukhiya police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shamim Hossain, the attacks occurred separately last night at Jamtoli Rohingya camp-15 and Rohingya camp-17.

Two of the deceased were identified as Zobair, and Abul Kashem. The identity of the third person is yet to be determined.

Citing locals, the OC said, "At around 10:30pm at Jamtoli camp, a group of terrorists associated with the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) opened fire and attacked a gathering of Rohingyas, which included Zobair."

The attackers left four injured and fled the scene before the police arrived.

"When the police team arrived at the scene upon receiving information, they fled. Later, the wounded were rescued and taken to the MSF hospital, adjacent to the Rohingya camp, where the doctors on duty pronounced two people dead."

Another attack claimed the life of Abul Kashem in camp-17 around 11:00pm, where he was fatally shot.

The police official said, "At night, a group of men summoned Abul Kashem from his home and shot him. They fled the scene before the police arrived."

While investigations are underway, the police suspect the incidents arose from internal power dynamics within the Rohingya camp.

The authorities are actively engaged in identifying and arresting those responsible for these attacks.