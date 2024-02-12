22 Rohingyas placed on 3-day remand

A Cox's Bazar court has granted three-day remand for 22 out of 23 Rohingyas who were arrested for trespassing into Bangladesh territory while carrying weapons amidst the ongoing conflict in neighbouring Myanmar.

Judge Sreegyan Tanchangya of Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Court passed the order after hearing a 10-day remand plea today (12 February).

However, one Rohingya named Sadek was exempted from remand due to illness, confirmed Inspector Nashir Uddin Majumdar of Ukhiya Police Station.

Inspector Nashir said, "23 people were presented before the court around 3pm on Saturday in connection with a case filed by Naib Subedar of Palongkhali (BGB 34th battalion) Md Shahidul Islam. The court made its decision today following the hearing of the 10-day remand plea put forth by the police.

"The 22 people granted remand will soon be transferred from Cox's Bazar jail to police custody for interrogation."

According to Inspector Nashir, these 23 detainees, who were arrested while attempting to infiltrate from Myanmar with weapons, are residents of various Rohingya camps in Balukhali and Kutupalong in Ukhiya upazila.

He said, "They are not permitted to leave the Rohingya camps and venture into Myanmar at will. It is imperative to ascertain their motives for travelling to Myanmar and carrying weapons. These questions will be addressed during the remand period."

On 6 February, these armed Rohingyas were arrested along with Myanmar's Border Guard Police members who had fled the conflict in Myanmar. Later, a case was filed against them under the Arms Act by the BGB, and they were handed over to the police.

In total, 12 weapons were recovered during the incident, including 5 SMGs, 1 G-3 rifle, 2 pistols, and 4 revolvers. The ammunition seized comprises 198 rounds of SMGs, 98 rounds of MGs, 276 rounds of rifle ammunition, 103 rounds of G-3 rifle ammunition, 193 rounds of pistol ammunition, 25 rounds of pistol blank cartridges, 5 rounds of rifle grenade fuse, 6 rounds of SMG magazine, 4 rounds of LMG magazine, 1 G-3 magazine, and 2 pistol magazines.