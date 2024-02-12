22 ‘armed Rohingya men’ put on 3-day remand

A Cox's Bazar court has granted a three-day remand for 22 out of 23 armed Rohingyas who were detained on 6 February after fleeing into Bangladesh along with Border Guard Police (BGP) members from Myanmar. local officials say.

Judge Sreegyan Tanchangya of Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Court passed the orders after hearing a 10-day remand plea of police on Monday.

However, one Rohingya man named Sadek was exempted from the remand due to illness, said Inspector Nasir Uddin Majumdar of Ukhiya Police Station.

"The 23 people were produced before the court around 3pm on Saturday in connection with a case filed by Naib Subedar of Palongkhali (BGB 34th Battalion) Md Shahidul Islam."

He said the 23 detainees were residents of various Rohingya camps in Balukhali and Kutupalong in Ukhiya upazila. They were not permitted to leave the Rohingya camps, according to the inspector.

"It is imperative to ascertain their motives for travelling to Myanmar and carrying weapons. These questions will be addressed during the remand period," the police officer noted.

In total, 12 weapons were recovered from the accused , including five SMGs, one G-3 rifle, 2 pistols and 4 revolvers, apart from huge ammunition.