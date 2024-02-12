22 ‘armed Rohingya men’ put on 3-day remand

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
12 February, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 10:05 pm

Related News

22 ‘armed Rohingya men’ put on 3-day remand

Judge Sreegyan Tanchangya of Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Court passed the order after hearing a 10-day remand plea today

TBS Report
12 February, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 10:05 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Cox's Bazar court has granted a three-day remand for 22 out of 23 armed Rohingyas who were detained on 6 February after fleeing into Bangladesh along with Border Guard Police (BGP) members from Myanmar. local officials say.   

Judge Sreegyan Tanchangya of Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Court passed the orders after hearing a 10-day remand plea of police on Monday. 

However, one Rohingya man named Sadek was exempted from the remand due to illness, said Inspector Nasir Uddin Majumdar of Ukhiya Police Station.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The 23 people were produced before the court around 3pm on Saturday in connection with a case filed by Naib Subedar of Palongkhali (BGB 34th Battalion) Md Shahidul Islam."

He said the 23 detainees were residents of various Rohingya camps in Balukhali and Kutupalong in Ukhiya upazila. They were not permitted to leave the Rohingya camps, according to the inspector. 

"It is imperative to ascertain their motives for travelling to Myanmar and carrying weapons. These questions will be addressed during the remand period," the police officer noted. 

In total, 12 weapons were recovered from the accused , including five SMGs, one G-3 rifle, 2 pistols and 4 revolvers, apart from huge ammunition.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / Rohingya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The X90 seems promising for the Bangladeshi market with its blend of premium features, six seating capabilities and 1500cc engine that translates to both a lower annual income tax and a lower price sticker. Photo: Nafirul Haq

Exploring the Proton X90: Where comfort meets utility

5h | Wheels
While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Darwin at 215: Survival of the fittest in the age of AI

15h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Glamour and glow: The magic of celebrity beauty brands

12h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Who is ahead of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg?

Who is ahead of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg?

1h | Videos
India have lost to Aussies in 3 finals in just 7 months

India have lost to Aussies in 3 finals in just 7 months

2h | Videos
Yarn, clothes, pillows and geo bags are made from plastic cotton

Yarn, clothes, pillows and geo bags are made from plastic cotton

3h | Videos
Pak Gen. Election is a repetition of 1970’s Election

Pak Gen. Election is a repetition of 1970’s Election

5h | Videos