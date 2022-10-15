2 Rohingya leaders killed in Cox’s Bazar 

Two Rohingya community leaders, known as Majhi, were killed in an attack by miscreants at the Ukhia refugee camp in Cox's Bazar.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of 8 Armed Police Battalion (APBn) Md Farooq Ahmed said that the incident took place in Block A-18 of Tanzimarkhola Rohingya Refugee Camp No 19 of Palongkhali Union of Ukhia Upazila on Saturday (15 October).

The deceased are Mohammad Anwar, 35, of F-2 block of Thaingkhali Rohingya Camp No. 13, Palongkhali Union in Ukhiya, and Mohammad Yunus alias Maulvi Yunus, 32, of the same block of the camp.

ASP Farooq said that Mohammad Anwar and Mohammad Yunus were talking to some people in front of a local shop in Block A-18 of Tanzimarkhola Rohingya Camp No. 19 in Ukhia on Saturday evening.

At one point a group of unidentified miscreants ambushed them with sharp weapons. Muhammad Yunus was killed on the spot and Anwar was seriously injured.

"When a team of APBn reached the spot on being informed, the miscreants fled. Later, the injured Anwar was rescued and brought to MSF Hospital, Kutupalangstha. He died there at 9 pm while under treatment."

Farooq Ahmed said that since the incident, the police is conducting an operation to identify and arrest those involved in the incident.

He said that the bodies of the deceased are being sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.