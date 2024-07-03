Woman found dead swallowed by python in Indonesia

Offbeat

AFP
03 July, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 01:54 pm

Related News

Woman found dead swallowed by python in Indonesia

Such incidents are considered extremely rare, but several people have been swallowed by pythons in recent years

AFP
03 July, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 01:54 pm
Village secretary Iyang said Adiansa became suspicious after he noticed the python&#039;s &quot;very large&quot; belly. He called the villagers to help cut open its stomach, where they found her body. Photo: AFP
Village secretary Iyang said Adiansa became suspicious after he noticed the python's "very large" belly. He called the villagers to help cut open its stomach, where they found her body. Photo: AFP

A woman was found dead inside the belly of a snake after it swallowed her whole in central Indonesia, police said Wednesday, the second python killing in the province in a month.

Siriati, 36, had gone missing after she left her house Tuesday morning to buy medicine for her sick child, police said, prompting relatives to launch a search.

Her husband Adiansa, 30, found her slippers and pants on the ground about 500 metres (yards) from their house in Siteba village, South Sulawesi province.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Shortly after that, he spotted a snake, about 10 metres from the path. The snake was still alive," local police chief Idul, who like many Indonesians has one name, told AFP.

Village secretary Iyang told AFP that Adiansa became suspicious after he noticed the python's "very large" belly. He called the villagers to help cut open its stomach, where they found her body.

Such incidents are considered extremely rare, but several people have been swallowed by pythons in recent years. A woman was found dead last month inside the belly of a reticulated python in another district of South Sulawesi.

Last year residents in the province killed an eight-metre python, which was found strangling and eating one of the farmers in a village. A 54-year-old woman was found dead in 2018 inside a seven-metre python in Southeast Sulawesi's Muna town.

And the year before, a farmer in West Sulawesi went missing before being found being swallowed by a four-metre python at a palm oil plantation.

Top News

Indonesia / python

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

1h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

4 essential skills for engineers to understand AI and Machine Learning

1h | Pursuit
The significance of book cafes became more pertinent in the post-pandemic period when there was a shift from physical to online bookstores. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Books, coffee and serenity: The rise of Dhaka's book cafes

3h | Panorama
Only in the last week of June, the much-anticipated monsoon rain arrived in Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How excessive air pollution is impacting Dhaka’s rainfall pattern

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pineapple cultivation is increasing every year in Madhupur

Pineapple cultivation is increasing every year in Madhupur

1h | Videos
35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

17h | Videos
Rahul Dravid: The once villain is now a hero in the eyes of fans

Rahul Dravid: The once villain is now a hero in the eyes of fans

15h | Videos
China's youth are turning to ‘revenge savings’

China's youth are turning to ‘revenge savings’

5h | Videos