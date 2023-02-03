'We are sorry': Burglars in India dig 15-foot tunnel to break into UP jewellery shop

Offbeat

Hindustan Times
03 February, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 05:52 pm

Related News

'We are sorry': Burglars in India dig 15-foot tunnel to break into UP jewellery shop

Before they left, the thieves scribbled an apology note for the shop owner. “We are sorry,” the note, in which two of them were identified as Chunnu, Munnu, said.

Hindustan Times
03 February, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 05:52 pm
Deepak Kumar, the owner of the jewellery shop in Rithani area of Meerut, discovered the burglary attempt when he opened the shop on Thursday morning. Photo: Collected
Deepak Kumar, the owner of the jewellery shop in Rithani area of Meerut, discovered the burglary attempt when he opened the shop on Thursday morning. Photo: Collected

A group of thieves dug a 15-foot-long tunnel from a drain to break into a jewellery shop in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut but once inside, they failed to break open the vault, police said.

Before they left, the thieves scribbled an apology note for the shop owner. "We are sorry," the note, in which two of them were identified as Chunnu, Munnu, said.

Deepak Kumar, the owner of the jewellery shop in Rithani area of Meerut, discovered the burglary attempt when he opened the shop on Thursday morning. They did bring along a gas cutter along but it wasn't enough.

"They broke into the shop on Wednesday night and tried to break open the vault using a gas cutter but failed," Kumar told HT over phone.

Kumar said an idol of Lord Krishna was facing the wall when he opened the shop on Thursday. "The thieves probably did not want to commit the crime with the God watching them and turned the statue around," he said.

They were equally careful about the CCTV cameras and took away the hard disk on which the video recording was stored.

Suchita Singh, circle officer of Brahmpuri area, said police teams were scrutinising footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area. "The tunnel must have been dug for many days and we are trying to identify the burglars by tracking the movement of people in the area seen in CCTV footage", she said.

Disclaimer: The original headline has been slightly modified

World+Biz / South Asia

jewellery / Burglary / digging

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBS

What makes India's billionaires' support special for Adani

7h | Panorama
Photo: Rejaul Hafiz Rahi

A jackal farewell

8h | Earth
The trio spearheading the revival of book cover designs

The trio spearheading the revival of book cover designs

9h | Panorama
Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

23h | TBS Round Table
Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

21h | TBS Entertainment
Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

1d | TBS Current Affairs
What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

22h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane