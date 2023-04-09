Vending machine in remote Japan town sells meat from intruding bears

Offbeat

Reuters
09 April, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 10:15 am

Related News

Vending machine in remote Japan town sells meat from intruding bears

Reuters
09 April, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 10:15 am
A vending machine menu offering Asian Black Bear meat, Akita Beef and dried mountain stream fish is seen in front of a soba noodle restaurant in Semboku, Akita prefecture, Japan, April 6, 2023. REUTERS/Irene Wang
A vending machine menu offering Asian Black Bear meat, Akita Beef and dried mountain stream fish is seen in front of a soba noodle restaurant in Semboku, Akita prefecture, Japan, April 6, 2023. REUTERS/Irene Wang

A remote Japanese town has taken to selling bear meat from a vending machine, sourcing its supply to Asian black bears, listed as a vulnerable species, caught in traps or in the mountains by hunters.

Bear attacks are an increasing problem in parts of rural Japan due to a shortage of food in the forests that brings the animals into inhabited areas to forage.

A display screen of a vending machine for placing the order for Asian Black Bear meat is seen in front of a soba noodle restaurant in Semboku, Akita prefecture, Japan, April 6, 2023. REUTERS/Irene Wang
A display screen of a vending machine for placing the order for Asian Black Bear meat is seen in front of a soba noodle restaurant in Semboku, Akita prefecture, Japan, April 6, 2023. REUTERS/Irene Wang

"The bears can be dangerous when they come into town, so hunters will set up traps or shoot them," said Daishi Sato, who placed the vending machine outside his "soba" noodle shop near the railway station in Semboku, 400 km (250 miles) north of Tokyo in Akita prefecture.

Asian black bears are listed as vulnerable, but not critically so, and it is legal to eat bear in Japan. Meat from trapped bears is tastier since the blood is drained immediately, according to Sato.

Daishi Sato, owner of a soba noodle restaurant and the vending machine, shows a pack of Asian Black Bear meat next to the vending machine, in front of his restaurant in Semboku, Akita prefecture, Japan, April 6, 2023. REUTERS/Irene Wang
Daishi Sato, owner of a soba noodle restaurant and the vending machine, shows a pack of Asian Black Bear meat next to the vending machine, in front of his restaurant in Semboku, Akita prefecture, Japan, April 6, 2023. REUTERS/Irene Wang

Vending machines throughout Japan offer everything from drinks, snacks and surgical masks to more exotic fare such as edible insects and whale meat.

"Bear meat isn't very common so we want tourists who come to visit the town to buy it," Sato said.

He sells seven to 10 packs of 250 grams costing 2,200 yen ($16.75) each in an average week.

Last year, 75 people were injured in Japan in encounters with bears and two were killed, according to government data. One of the deaths was in Akita.

bears / Japan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Raisa Adiba. Illustration: TBS

How language discriminatory towards women is normalised in families, workplaces

1h | Thoughts
Policymakers are concerned that increased profit margins may have a big role to play in inflation. Photo: Reuters

How company profits are keeping prices high

42m | Panorama
Rose By Nizhu: Bespoke, floral and a whole lot of personal

Rose By Nizhu: Bespoke, floral and a whole lot of personal

2h | Mode
Levaus Jewelry & Lifestyle: A treasure trove of vintage ornaments

Levaus Jewelry & Lifestyle: A treasure trove of vintage ornaments

1h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Caffaine Beats Sleep?

How Caffaine Beats Sleep?

37m | TBS Stories
Nahida’s flowers in fashion attires

Nahida’s flowers in fashion attires

42m | TBS Stories
FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

15h | Tech Talk
GPT-4 will give food recipes by looking at ingredients!

GPT-4 will give food recipes by looking at ingredients!

20h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

4
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs