US university honours cat with 'doctor of litter-ature' degree

Offbeat

AP/HT
18 May, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 09:49 pm

Related News

US university honours cat with 'doctor of litter-ature' degree

The famous cat Max, who got a degree, lives in a house with his human family on the street leading to the university campus.

AP/HT
18 May, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 09:49 pm
Max the cat. Photo: Facebook page of Vermont State University
Max the cat. Photo: Facebook page of Vermont State University

A university in the United States has bestowed the honorary degree of "doctor of litter-ature" on Max the cat, a beloved member of its community, ahead of students' graduation on Saturday.

Vermont State University's Castleton campus is honoring the feline not for his mousing or napping, but for his friendliness.

"Max the Cat has been an affectionate member of the Castleton family for years," the school said in a Facebook post.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

How did Facebook users react?

The viral Facebook post prompted people to post various reactions. A few also shared heart emoticons.

"This is wonderful! Thank you VTSU for doing this!" wrote a Facebook user.

"This is so cool," added another.

"Great. Now my accomplishments as an senior computer specialists are being outstripped by a cat who graduated college. Great," joked a third.

The popular tabby lives in a house with his human family on the street that leads to the main entrance to campus.

"So he decided that he would go up on campus, and he just started hanging out with the college students, and they love him," owner Ashley Dow said Thursday.

He's been socializing on campus for about four years, and students get excited when they see him. They pick him up and take selfies with him, and he even likes to go on tours with prospective students that meet at a building across from the family's house, she said.

"I don't even know how he knows to go, but he does," Dow said. "And then he'll follow them on their tour."

The students refer to Dow as Max's mom, and graduates who return to town sometimes ask her how Max is doing.

Max won't be participating in the graduation, though. His degree will be delivered to Dow later.

Top News / World+Biz

university degree / cat / United States

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

1d | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

1d | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

1d | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi-Barça deal: story of the world's most famous napkin

Messi-Barça deal: story of the world's most famous napkin

52m | Videos
Where is the Israel-Gaza war going, what will Netanyahu do?

Where is the Israel-Gaza war going, what will Netanyahu do?

3h | Videos
What is the future of plastic bottles?

What is the future of plastic bottles?

4h | Videos
Export of wigs can be a viable industry

Export of wigs can be a viable industry

2h | Videos