Tiny bugs live in our eyelashes. Should we be worried?

There are little translucent bugs living in our eyelashes.

Most of us have tiny bugs living on our faces, including in our eyelashes, reports Washington Post.

Demodex mites are minuscule, partly translucent, cigar-shaped creatures with eight legs and mouths, thriving on our dead skin cells and oil. Due to their incredibly small size—several could fit on the head of a pin—we might never realize they are present.

They can crawl, consume food, and lay eggs.

"I always tell my patients, 'We're never alone,'" said Melanie Mason, an assistant clinical professor of optometry at the University of California at Berkeley.

As unsettling as it may seem, there's no need to worry too much, says Washington Post.

These mites are part of our normal skin microbiome, which includes various microorganisms. Typically, our immune systems keep them in check, research shows, but occasionally they can cause symptoms such as redness, inflammation, burning, and vision issues.

Fortunately, when problems do occur, the mites can be managed with simple treatments, experts say.

Demodex mites are often acquired in childhood, primarily through skin-to-skin contact. Their prevalence increases with age, and one study found that nearly 95 percent of people have infestations by age 72.

There are two main species commonly found on humans: Demodex folliculorum, which typically lives in hair follicles, including eyelashes, and Demodex brevis, which usually resides in oil glands called sebaceous glands, consuming dead skin cells and sebum, an oily substance that lubricates the skin. These mites can also be found on other areas of the face and, less commonly, on other parts of the body such as the groin.

These mites are generally harmless unless the balance between them and our immune system is disrupted, leading to an overgrowth and symptoms.

An overpopulation of mites around the eyes can be linked to blepharitis, an eye condition characterized by redness, itching, inflammation, and, in rare and severe cases, an inflammatory disease of the peripheral cornea called marginal keratitis.

"However, it's not completely clear to us yet what causes the overpopulation of mites in some people and which comes first: the overpopulation of mites or the blepharitis," said Natasha Herz, an ophthalmologist and spokeswoman for the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

An overpopulation of mites on other parts of the face is associated with common skin conditions such as rosacea, a non-serious condition presenting as a long-lasting red rash on the forehead, cheeks, and nose.

Individuals with eye-related symptoms such as redness, irritation, burning, tearing, crusting, and sticking of the eyelid, or vision issues should visit an eye doctor. Those experiencing facial redness with swollen, pus-filled bumps and small visible blood vessels—the telltale signs of rosacea—may want to consult a dermatologist.

Treatments may include facial scrubs and wipes containing low concentrations of tea tree oil (mixing your own concentration is not advised because high concentrations can be harmful to the eyes), medicated eye drops for overpopulations around the eyes, and certain antiparasitics and antibiotics for facial infections.

"We don't aim to completely eradicate them. We aim to bring them down to a population that's good for the patient," Mason said. "It would be virtually impossible to get them off your body completely."

What else you should know:

Demodex mites are not known to be related to personal hygiene, some experts say, but keeping your skin microbiome balanced may help prevent overpopulations.

Wash your face: Use a mild cleanser that is safe to use around the eyes, including your eyebrows and eyelashes. Remember to moisturize your face as well. Avoid sharing cosmetics: Do not share makeup, and replace them as directed. Research shows that Demodex mites can survive in some types of makeup for short periods. Avoid excessive sun exposure: Increased heat and sweat can lead to greater oil production, which provides more food for the mites, said Bruce Robinson, a dermatologist in New York City. There is a delicate balance between the mites and our immune system that keep them in check. But obviously, if there's more food, usually they're going to overgrow," he said.

Demodex mites are common and can live asymptomatically on your face, including in your eyelashes. In some cases, however, they may cause symptoms and require treatment.