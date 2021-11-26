Rare Roman mosaic found on British farm in 'remarkable' discovery

A Roman villa containing a rare mosaic that depicts scenes from Homer's Iliad has been found beneath a British farmer's field.

The mosaic, found in Rutland, has been described as the first example of its kind in the UK.

It was discovered by the landowner's son and investigated by archaeologists from the University of Leicester, reports BBC.

Historic England described the mosaic as "one of the most remarkable and significant... ever found in Britain".

The mosaic and surrounding villa complex have now been protected as a Scheduled Monument by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) on the advice of Historic England.

The complex is thought to have been occupied by a wealthy individual from the late Roman period.

Urgent excavation work was carried out at the site after unusual pottery was discovered nearby

Jim Irvine, son of landowner Brian Naylor, made the initial discovery after spotting "unusual pottery" on a walk during the 2020 lockdown, and contacted the archaeological team at Leicestershire County Council.

He said: "My family have been farming this land for 50 or 60 years.

"During lockdown last year, I noticed some pottery on the ground which didn't look like any pottery I'd seen before.

"We came down here with a spade and I dug a shallow trench and I was in exactly the right place.

"To see something that has been undisturbed for 1700 years or so has been amazing.

"The thing that has been keeping me interested is what's the state of the next thing to come out of the site because it's all been amazing so far."

Historic England funded urgent excavation work at the site by the University of Leicester.

The mosaic, which forms the floor of what was thought to be a dining or entertaining area of the villa, measures 11m x 7m (36ft x 23ft).

Mosaics were regularly used in private and public buildings across the Roman Empire, and often featured famous figures from mythology.

However, the Rutland mosaic is thought to be unique in the UK as it features Achilles and his battle with Hector at the conclusion of the Trojan War.

