Passengers push aircraft off runway in Nepal, video goes viral

TBS Report
03 December, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2021, 12:34 pm

Although the pilot was able to land the aircraft safely through emergency manoeuvres, he was unable to move it off the runway

Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

A large crowd of passengers and airport security officials were filmed pushing an airplane off the runway at the Bajura Airport in Kolti in Nepal.

A Tara Air plane suffered a rear tyre burst when it was about to land at the airport, according to Nepal News.

Although the pilot was able to land the aircraft safely through emergency manoeuvres, he was unable to move it off the runway.

As a result, the airplane was left stranded on the airstrip, blocking the taxiway and causing delays in the airport.

That is when the passengers and airport staff were compelled to take a hand.

A footage on Twitter showed at least 20 people pushing the plane off the runway.

Bajura Airport

