Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

Offbeat

Hindustan Times
01 March, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 02:34 pm

A video clip from Pakistani cooking show The Kitchen Master has gone viral after an aspiring contestant brought biryani from the 'best shop in her area' and refused to leave after being rejected by the judges.

The woman claimed she wasn't told to bring self-made food, which was to be presented on a plate for the judges to taste. After being informed about the goof-up, the aspirant refused to leave and had a confrontation with the judges, one of whom even left the set in rage. 

The aspirant was of the opinion that she had worked hard by standing in a line to get her food parcel, and had taken the pain to bring it for the judges. The internet couldn't deal with her reaction. While some found it spoof-worthy, many hailed the confidence of the aspirant.

A Twitter user commented on the video, "A spoof on this will make a great ad for @Swiggy." Another wrote, "This is amazing. I mean if this isn't a parody I think someone missed a trick."

One more said, "Hilarious, this is entertainment at a different level." One more said, "I laughed so hard!" A tweet also read: "We don't give enough credit to Pakistani humour because it's straightforward and also off the rails. The realness is key".

Some also called the episode 'MasterChef X Roadies.' "When you confuse MasterChef addition with Roadies audition" read a comment. A Twitter user wrote, "I need this confidence in life."

A person pointed out what exactly was wrong with the participant and wrote, "2 important points. 1. Main itni mehnat se laayi hoon (I have worked hard to bring it). 2. Main aisa banaa sakti hoon (I can make this)."

Commenting on the current financial condition of Pakistan, a Twitter user wrote, "She can afford to BUY it, is more than enough achievement in Pakistan… Jita do (make her win)." A person also asked, "Will they judge which is the best restaurant or which contestant brings the best (food) to the judges?"

