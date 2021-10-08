Mountain gorilla famous for viral photobomb selfie dies in caretaker’s arms

Offbeat

Hindustan Times
08 October, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 12:27 pm

Mountain gorilla famous for viral photobomb selfie dies in caretaker’s arms

Virunga National Park shared a post detailing that the mountain gorilla died of illness at the age of 14.

Hindustan Times
08 October, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 12:27 pm
The images shows mountain gorilla Ndakasi with her caretaker.(Instagram/@virunganationalpark)
The images shows mountain gorilla Ndakasi with her caretaker.(Instagram/@virunganationalpark)

Ndakasi, a mountain gorilla, who went viral after photobombing a keeper's selfie, died. Virunga National Park shared a post detailing that she died of illness at the age of 14.

"It is with heartfelt sadness that Virunga announces the death of beloved orphaned mountain gorilla, Ndakasi, who had been under the care of the Park's Senkwekwe Center for more than a decade. On the evening of 26 September, following a prolonged illness in which her condition rapidly deteriorated, Ndakasi took her final breath in the loving arms of her caretaker and lifelong friend, Andre Bauma," they wrote. They also shared a moving image of the animal with her caretaker.

Take a look at the post:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUpgmdRN8Ys/

The post, since being shared, has received various comments. There were many who offered their condolences.

"She will be missed so so hard," wrote an Instagram user. "Oh no. I'm so very sorry. I'm glad she had her person there to comfort her and tell her she was loved," posted another. "Such an impactful image. Thank you for your work and my condolences," commented a third.

The photobomb selfie went viral in 2019 after being shared on Instagram by Virunga National Park. It shows caretakers Mathieu and Patrick along with mountain gorillas Ndakazi and Ndeze.

"It was a privilege to support and care for such a loving creature, especially knowing the trauma Ndakasi suffered at a very young age. It was Ndakasi's sweet nature and intelligence that helped me to understand the connection between humans and Great Apes and why we should do everything in our power to protect them," Bauma said in a statement issued by the national park, reports CNN.

"I am proud to have called Ndakasi my friend. I loved her like a child and her cheerful personality brought a smile to my face every time I interacted with her. She will be missed by all of us at Virunga but we are forever grateful for the richness Ndakasi brought to our lives during her time at Senkwekwe," he added.

Ndakasi also featured in several TV shows and films.

 

Africa

Mountain gorilla / Ndakasi / Virunga National Park

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

15h | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

1d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

1d | Videos
Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal