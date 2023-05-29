Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage 111 years later

A lost necklace made from the tooth of a Megalodon shark has been found in the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, 111 years after the iconic ship sank.

The necklace was discovered by a team of underwater archaeologists from the company Magellan during a recent expedition to the Titanic wreck site. The team used two submarines to capture 700,000 images of the wreckage, which they then used to create a 3D model of the site.

Richard Parkinson, the CEO of Magellan, described the find as 'astonishing, beautiful and breathtaking', ITV reports.

"What is not widely understood is that the Titanic is in two parts and there's a three-square-mile debris field between the bow and the stern," he continued. "The team mapped the field in such detail that we could pick out those details."

The necklace was found in one of the ship's cabins. It is made from a large megalodon tooth that has been polished and mounted on a gold chain. The necklace is also decorated with turquoise beads.

Unfortunately, the necklace couldn't be removed from the wreck for closer inspection due to an agreement between the UK and the US which prevents the public from removing artefacts from the site.

The discovery of the necklace is a significant find, as it provides new insights into the lives of the passengers who were aboard the Titanic when it sank. The necklace is also a reminder of the power of the ocean and the dangers of sea travel.

The team from Magellan is now working to identify the owner of the necklace. They are using facial recognition software to analyze footage of passengers boarding the Titanic in the hopes of finding a match.

If the owner of the necklace is not found, it will be donated to a museum. The necklace is a valuable piece of history and it is important that it is preserved for future generations.

The discovery of the necklace is a reminder of the Titanic's tragic history. The ship sank on 15 April, 1912, after striking an iceberg during its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City. More than 1,500 people died in the disaster.

The Titanic is one of the most famous shipwrecks in history. It has been the subject of numerous books, movies, and documentaries. The discovery of the necklace is a new chapter in the Titanic story and it is sure to generate even more interest in the ship and its passengers.