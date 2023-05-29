Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage 111 years later

Offbeat

TBS Report
29 May, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 02:11 pm

Related News

Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage 111 years later

TBS Report
29 May, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 02:11 pm
Photo: Magellan
Photo: Magellan

A lost necklace made from the tooth of a Megalodon shark has been found in the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, 111 years after the iconic ship sank.

The necklace was discovered by a team of underwater archaeologists from the company Magellan during a recent expedition to the Titanic wreck site. The team used two submarines to capture 700,000 images of the wreckage, which they then used to create a 3D model of the site.

Richard Parkinson, the CEO of Magellan, described the find as 'astonishing, beautiful and breathtaking', ITV reports.

"What is not widely understood is that the Titanic is in two parts and there's a three-square-mile debris field between the bow and the stern," he continued. "The team mapped the field in such detail that we could pick out those details."

The necklace was found in one of the ship's cabins. It is made from a large megalodon tooth that has been polished and mounted on a gold chain. The necklace is also decorated with turquoise beads.

Unfortunately, the necklace couldn't be removed from the wreck for closer inspection due to an agreement between the UK and the US which prevents the public from removing artefacts from the site.

The discovery of the necklace is a significant find, as it provides new insights into the lives of the passengers who were aboard the Titanic when it sank. The necklace is also a reminder of the power of the ocean and the dangers of sea travel.

The team from Magellan is now working to identify the owner of the necklace. They are using facial recognition software to analyze footage of passengers boarding the Titanic in the hopes of finding a match.

If the owner of the necklace is not found, it will be donated to a museum. The necklace is a valuable piece of history and it is important that it is preserved for future generations.

The discovery of the necklace is a reminder of the Titanic's tragic history. The ship sank on 15 April, 1912, after striking an iceberg during its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City. More than 1,500 people died in the disaster.

The Titanic is one of the most famous shipwrecks in history. It has been the subject of numerous books, movies, and documentaries. The discovery of the necklace is a new chapter in the Titanic story and it is sure to generate even more interest in the ship and its passengers.

Top News

RMS Titanic / shipwreck / Necklace

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

3h | Food
Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

4h | Panorama
Media companies are rushing to capture the youngest market of news consumers in the misplaced hope that this will ensure their survival. Photo: Bloomberg

News firms are too obsessed with wooing the young

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

10 Asian rivers in danger due to climate change

10 Asian rivers in danger due to climate change

1h | TBS World
Turks are voting in presidential run-off

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

22h | TBS World
Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

1d | TBS World
Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration