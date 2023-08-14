Lone leopard tries to fight against 50 baboons in South Africa

Offbeat

TBS Report
14 August, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 07:54 pm

Related News

Lone leopard tries to fight against 50 baboons in South Africa

TBS Report
14 August, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 07:54 pm
A leopard tried to fight against a herd of about 50 baboons when it came under attack in South Africa on Sunday (13 August). Photo: Screengrab
A leopard tried to fight against a herd of about 50 baboons when it came under attack in South Africa on Sunday (13 August). Photo: Screengrab

A leopard tried to fight against a herd of about 50 baboons when it came under attack in South Africa on Sunday (13 August).

The brave leopard thought it was a good idea to hunt a troop of baboons, but he immediately regretted it when they beat him up in a major attack, reports the UPI.

According to a video on LatestSightings.com, thirty-year-old accountant and bush lover, Ricky da Fonseca, captured the entire sighting between Skukuza and Tshokwane in Kruger National Park in South Africa.

"We left on a late afternoon drive from Skukuza, eagerly hoping to catch another glimpse of the lions we had spotted earlier, but the bush had something even more special in store for us."

Just south of the Tshokwane picnic site, a place in the Kruger where visitors generally stop for mid-morning brunch or late afternoon snacks, a few cars were stopped. "We pulled to the side, surprised to see a male leopard leisurely strolling on the side of the road. As I repositioned for a better angle, that's when I noticed a troop of baboons playing in the road ahead. This was getting exciting!"

"Given the troop's size, I thought to myself, there's no way this leopard will be brave enough! But he surprised me. His curiosity seemed to get the better of him. The leopard stealthily disappeared into the grass on the roadside. He was in full-on stalk mode."

"As the leopard closed in on the baboons, anticipation hung in the air. Suddenly, with a burst of speed, the leopard sprang from the grass in an attempt to catch one of the baboons off guard."

"The troop of baboons reacted very quickly – they attacked as a troop. This threw the leopard off and they capitalised, surrounding it, screaming, and biting at it. They showed no mercy at all."

"In that moment, I realised I was witnessing something extraordinary. Unsure what the outcome would be, we held our breaths. Luckily for the leopard, the baboons eased off, and he was able to escape. With a few bruises and cuts on his body, the leopard ran off. Surely his ego was more hurt than his body."

Top News

south africa / leopard / baboon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

9h | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Is Chicken Tikka Masala Indian or British?

14h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

Ruen Busaba: Of authentic Thai, Asian spices and Lord-like dining

14h | Features

More Videos from TBS

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

2h | TBS Stories
Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

4h | TBS Food
BEZA set a goal for creating employment for 1cr people

BEZA set a goal for creating employment for 1cr people

5h | TBS Economy
US invests $1.2 billion in carbon emissions from air

US invests $1.2 billion in carbon emissions from air

3h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June