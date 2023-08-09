Italian cheesemaker killed by falling wheels of cheese

Offbeat

TBS Report
09 August, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 03:25 pm

Related News

Italian cheesemaker killed by falling wheels of cheese

TBS Report
09 August, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 03:25 pm
A file photo shows broken shelves at a cheese factory in nortern Italy. AFP PHOTO / GIUSEPPE CACACE (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP)
A file photo shows broken shelves at a cheese factory in nortern Italy. AFP PHOTO / GIUSEPPE CACACE (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP)

Giacomo Chiapparini, a northern Italian cheese producer, was fatally crushed by toppling cheese wheels in his Bergamo warehouse on Sunday (6 July), reports NBC News.

Around 15,000 Grana Padano, Parmesan-style hard cheese, wheels became deadly projectiles when a towering shelf, bearing wheels weighing about 20kg each, suddenly collapsed, burying Chiapparini beneath the dairy avalanche.

Prompted by an alarm from a cheese wheel-cleaning machine, Giacomo and his son Tiziano rushed to the warehouse to rectify the issue.

"These machines clean and rotate the wheels, so when they find them even slightly out of place, they send a warning," Bortolo Ghislotti, a friend and neighbour said.

Ghislotti said that after they fixed the problem, Chiapparini's son left the warehouse while his father re-started the machine. Seconds later, everything fell on him. 

Despite the swift response of local authorities and emergency services, Giacomo's life could not be saved as the recovery operation proved intricate and challenging due to the massive cheese wheel debris.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the shelf collapse and the specific circumstances leading to Giacomo's untimely demise.

Top News

Italy / Cheesemakers / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

3h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

21h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil