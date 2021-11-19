International Men’s Day 2021: Significance, theme and all that you need to know

Happy International Men's Day 2021. This day is celebrated all over the world on November 11, to celebrate the men and their contributions to the society, community and to their respective families. It is also the day when awareness is created on men's wellbeing and health, and they are celebrated for their works.

Six pillars of International Men's Day:

International Men's Day is based on six pillars which focuses on building positive male role models – the working-class heroes of the day-today-life. It also focuses on celebrating men's contributions to society, community, family, marriage, child care, and to the environment. The third pillar promises to take care of men's health and social, emotional, physical and spiritual wellbeing. It also highlights on the discrimination faced by them in multiple spheres. International Men's Day creates awareness on gender relations and focuses on promoting gender equality. It also promises to create a better and safer world where every being can thrive to their full potential.

History:

International Men's Day was first celebrated in 1999 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, Professor of History, University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago, to commemorate his father's birth anniversary. He further encouraged everyone to use this day to bring up issues that concern men and boys.

Significance:

This day is dedicated to speaking up about men's wellbeing and health, their sexual struggles and the societal conditioning that they are subjected to. This is also the day when discrimination faced by them are spoken about and better gender relations are promised to be created. The ultimate aim of this day is to promote basic humanitarian values and awareness on men.

Theme:

This year's theme for International Men's Day is 'Better relations between men and women.'

This day is celebrated all over the world by organising programmes and conferences where issues related to men and boys are talked about, problems are discussed and awareness is created.