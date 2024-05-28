Indonesian man discovers 'wife' is not woman after 12 days of marriage

AK's suspicions started when even after marriage, his wife continued to hide her face from him and refused to socialise with his family and friends.

A man from Indonesia uncovers that the person he married following a year of courtship is, in reality, a male individual attempting to deceive him for financial gain. Photo: SCMP
A man from Indonesia uncovers that the person he married following a year of courtship is, in reality, a male individual attempting to deceive him for financial gain. Photo: SCMP

A man in Indonesia got the shock of his life after he discovered that his wife was not a woman. The 26-year-old husband, known by his alias AK, discovered twelve days after his wedding with Adinda Kanza that she was a man disguising as a woman.

According to a report in the South China Morning Post, AK first got in touch with Kanza on a social media platform in 2023. The two then met in person as well. As per the report, AK has shared that Kanza always wore traditional Muslim attire, covering her entire face whenever they met. Kanza's wearing of the niqab didn't raise suspicion as AK thought it was a reflection of her devotion to Islam.

The couple eventually got married. They had a modest wedding as Kanza allegedly told AK that she had no family to attend the ceremony.

AK's suspicions started when even after marriage, Kanza continued to hide her face from him and refused to socialise with his family and friends. Kanza allegedly refused to consummate their marriage and avoided intimacy, giving reasons ranging from her menstrual cycle to feeling unwell.

As his suspicions mounted, after twelve days, AK decided to investigate about his wife. He came to know that Kanza's parents were still alive. Shockingly, Kanza's parents were not aware of her marriage with him. He also discovered that Kanza was actually a man, identified as ESH, and had been cross-dressing since 2020.

During police investigation, Kanza revealed that she married AK to steal his family's assets. According to the police, Kanza disguised well with a woman-like high-thevoice.

''If you look at their wedding photos, Adinda looks exactly like a real woman. He also has a gentle voice and tone, so there was no suspicion at all about him being a woman,'' police said.

Under Indonesia's laws, Kanza is facing charges of fraud and may face up to four years in prison.

