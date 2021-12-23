Indians ordered 115 plates Biryanis per minute in 2021: Report

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 11:18 am

According to the data they have collected over the year, Indians ordered 115 plates of biryani per minute in 2021

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

No matter how big or small the occasion, biryani will always be the go-to option for any celebration. It may be a bold statement but Indian food delivery platform Swiggy just released its 2021 report and the results show how deeply Indians love biryani. 

According to the data they have collected over the year, Indians ordered 115 plates of biryani per minute in 2021. 

The report also mentioned the 4.25 lakh new accounts made this year and how their first order almost always consisted of biryani. Swiggy also revealed that when it came to snacks, samosas are taking the lead with nearly 5 million orders from the platform. 

Although samosas were ordered 6 times more than chicken wings, pav baji came in as India's second favorite snack, reports India.com

"Swiggy's sixth annual StatEATstics report reveals how Indians ordered 115 plates of biryani per minute, samosas equal to the population of New Zealand, and enough tomatoes to play the Spanish Tomatina festival for eleven years," the company said in a statement.

"In 2020, 90 biryanis were ordered per minute, which has gone up to 115 in 2021, which comes to 1.91 per second," the statement said.

As for desserts, 2.1 million orders were placed for gulab jamun and 1.27 million orders for ras malai. 

 

