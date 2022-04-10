Indian thief gets stuck in hole he digs to escape after temple loot

A thief in India got stuck in a wall hole while fleeing after robbing from a temple.

He was escaping with nine grams of silver he stole from the Jami Ellama temple in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, said a police official on Wednesday (6 April).

Police have filed a robbery case against the accused.

Papa Rao, the accused thief, attempted to escape by making a hole in the wall after robbery, said the official. He got stuck while escaping, was caught red-handed and taken into custody, reports ANI.

Yellama, the temple owner, said that the thief was observed throwing an idol's nose ring and other silver ornaments out of the opening.

"Such incidents never happened before. The thief came inside but couldn't go out," the owner added.