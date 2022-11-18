Indian architect walks from Kolkata to Dhaka

Indian architect Geeta Balakrishnan walked from Kolkata to Dhaka. - a distance of 306 km, and recently reached the Bangladeshi capital.

Geeta took this walk as part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Bangladesh Institute of Architects, reports Sangbad Pratidin.

Arc Asia, Asia's largest association of architects, the Bangladesh Institute of Architects, the Indian Institute of Architects, and Ethos jointly organised the walk.

Geeta Balakrishnan was born in Kolkata, although she is of South Indian descent. She is a coastal tracker by profession.

She is the former chairman of the West Bengal chapter of the Indian Institute of Architects.

Geeta started her march from the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh located in Kolkata on 23 October.

On October 26, She crossed the Bangladesh-India border. This is the second time she participated in such a long walk.

Earlier, Geeta walked 1700 km from Kolkata to New Delhi to celebrate 75 years of India's independence.