Indian architect walks from Kolkata to Dhaka

Offbeat

TBS Report
18 November, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 09:05 am

Indian architect walks from Kolkata to Dhaka

Geeta took this walk as part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Bangladesh Institute of Architects

TBS Report
18 November, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 09:05 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Indian architect Geeta Balakrishnan walked from Kolkata to Dhaka. - a distance of 306 km, and recently reached the Bangladeshi capital.

Geeta took this walk as part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Bangladesh Institute of Architects, reports Sangbad Pratidin. 

Arc Asia, Asia's largest association of architects, the Bangladesh Institute of Architects, the Indian Institute of Architects, and Ethos jointly organised the walk.

Geeta Balakrishnan was born in Kolkata, although she is of South Indian descent. She is a coastal tracker by profession.

She is the former chairman of the West Bengal chapter of the Indian Institute of Architects.

Geeta started her march from the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh located in Kolkata on 23 October.

On October 26, She crossed the Bangladesh-India border. This is the second time she participated in such a long walk.

Earlier, Geeta walked 1700 km from Kolkata to New Delhi to celebrate 75 years of India's independence.

Geeta Balakrishnan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Cinnamon bittern, a elusive heron-like bird, trapped in foldable fish traps. Its fate is sealed. Photo taken in Savar this monsoon.. Photo Foridi Numan

Foldable Fish Trap: A death blow to our wetlands

28m | Earth
A recent press release issued by the Parliament Secretariat said it recommended taking necessary steps (including medical tests) to identify “real” “third gender” individuals. The medical test, if it comes to fruition, may see the next census number for Hijras fall even further. Photo: TBS

From the fringes to the margins: The Hijra dilemma

1h | Panorama
Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

23h | Thoughts
Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

1h | Videos
What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

14h | Videos
Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

16h | Videos
Know about new Income Tax Return rules

Know about new Income Tax Return rules

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

3
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'