The ‘holy grail of shipwrecks’ with treasure worth $20B to be taken out by Colombia

Offbeat

Hindustan Times
07 November, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 01:32 pm

Related News

The ‘holy grail of shipwrecks’ with treasure worth $20B to be taken out by Colombia

Reportedly, the treasure in the ship is worth $20 billion in today's money and has been dubbed the ‘Holy Grail of shipwrecks’

Hindustan Times
07 November, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 01:32 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A shipwreck which is believed to contain 200 tons of gold, silver and emeralds is going to be taken out as Colombia has declared a national mission to recover the treasure. The treasure ship will be exhumed before Colombia's current President Gustavo Petro ends his term of office in 2026.

According to a report by Dailymail.Com, the Spanish ship sank off the Colombian port of Cartagena in 1708. The sinking happened during a battle with the British during which the powder magazines on the ship had been detonated.

Reportedly, the treasure in the ship is worth $20 billion in today's money. It has been dubbed as the 'Holy Grail of shipwrecks'.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A team of navy divers under the Colombian government had discovered the ship in 2015, lying in about 3100 feet of water. In 2022, a team clicked images of the treasure in the ship.

Talking about the national mission, Colombia's Culture minister Juan David Correa said that the recovery of the treasure will be done soon.

"This is one of the priorities for the Petro administration. The president has told us to pick up the pace," Correa told Bloomberg.

As per the report, the ship was sailing from Portobelo in Panama in a fleet of 14 merchant vessels and three Spanish warships when it came across the British squadron near Barú. At that time, the War of Spanish Succession was on between Spain and Britain and a fight ensued leading to the sinking of the Spanish ship.

However, there is a dispute as Spain, Colombia and Bolivia's indigenous Qhara Qhara nation have laid claims to the ship's treasure. Qhara Qhara nation claims that the Spanish had forced their ancestors to mine the precious metals which are part of the treasure.

US company Glocca Morra has also laid claim to the treasure saying that they had discovered it in 1981 and handed its co-ordinates to the Colombian government. The company has alleged that it was promised half the cargo's value.

 

Ship wreck / Colombia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flags are seen ahead of the Arab League Summit in Algiers, Algeria November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

Pan-Arabism: The quest for Arab unity

4h | Panorama
The Dome of the Rock in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Exploring the difference between Judaism and Zionism

4h | Panorama
Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

4h | Panorama
A timeline of Israel-Palestine

A timeline of Israel-Palestine

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

1h | TBS World
Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

1h | Tech Talk
The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

18h | TBS World
Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

1d | TBS SPORTS