Giant 3D cat on Tokyo’s biggest billboard

A massive 3D cat has emerged on a billboard in Tokyo, where it towers above one of the city's busiest railway stations.

The hyper-realistic feline appears on a 1,664-square-foot curved LED screen in the Shinjuku area, sandwiched between ads. The 4K monitor shows the cat meowing as it walks around high above the Japanese metropolis.

The video varies throughout the day, from 7 am to 1 am. The calico cat gets startled awake in the morning and may be seen standing up and meowing at passers-by by the afternoon. It settles down in the evening and falls asleep with its head resting on its paws.

Test broadcasts have been going place since last month, despite the fact that the display does not formally premiere until 12 July. The "Shinjuku cat" has already gotten a lot of attention online, with many calling it "cute" and marvelling at the technology.

For those who can't make it in person, Cross Space, one of the businesses behind the display, has begun livestreaming a glimpse of the billboard through YouTube. However, the screen's owners warned in a news statement that the 3D impression might be decreased depending on the viewing angle.

The billboard is positioned above Shinjuku railway station's east exit, which is a bustling shopping and commercial district. According to Cross Shinjuku Vision, a website dedicated to the display, 190,000 people pass by the screen daily.

Realistic 3D billboards have appeared in several Asian countries in recent years. Last May, a gigantic 3D wave, designed by technology firm d'strict, took over South Korea's biggest digital billboard in Seoul's Gangnam neighbourhood.