Giant 3D cat on Tokyo’s biggest billboard

Offbeat

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 10:24 am

Related News

Giant 3D cat on Tokyo’s biggest billboard

190,000 people pass by the screen daily.

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 10:24 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A massive 3D cat has emerged on a billboard in Tokyo, where it towers above one of the city's busiest railway stations.

The hyper-realistic feline appears on a 1,664-square-foot curved LED screen in the Shinjuku area, sandwiched between ads. The 4K monitor shows the cat meowing as it walks around high above the Japanese metropolis.

The video varies throughout the day, from 7 am to 1 am. The calico cat gets startled awake in the morning and may be seen standing up and meowing at passers-by by the afternoon. It settles down in the evening and falls asleep with its head resting on its paws.

Test broadcasts have been going place since last month, despite the fact that the display does not formally premiere until 12 July. The "Shinjuku cat" has already gotten a lot of attention online, with many calling it "cute" and marvelling at the technology.

For those who can't make it in person, Cross Space, one of the businesses behind the display, has begun livestreaming a glimpse of the billboard through YouTube. However, the screen's owners warned in a news statement that the 3D impression might be decreased depending on the viewing angle.

The billboard is positioned above Shinjuku railway station's east exit, which is a bustling shopping and commercial district. According to Cross Shinjuku Vision, a website dedicated to the display, 190,000 people pass by the screen daily.

 Realistic 3D billboards have appeared in several Asian countries in recent years. Last May, a gigantic 3D wave, designed by technology firm d'strict, took over South Korea's biggest digital billboard in Seoul's Gangnam neighbourhood.

giant / cat / Billboard / Japan / Tokyo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Achieving export target through diversification

Achieving export target through diversification

18h | Videos
TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

20h | Videos
TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

20h | Videos
TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh