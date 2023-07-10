Former Italian PM leaves over Tk11,000 crore for last girlfriend

Offbeat

TBS Report
10 July, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 12:23 pm

Related News

Former Italian PM leaves over Tk11,000 crore for last girlfriend

TBS Report
10 July, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 12:23 pm
Silvio Berlusconi and his partner Marta Fascina in 2022.Photographer: Matteo Bazzi/AFP/Getty Images
Silvio Berlusconi and his partner Marta Fascina in 2022.Photographer: Matteo Bazzi/AFP/Getty Images

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi left Tk11,820 crore (€100 million) to his last girlfriend as a sign of closeness, reports Bloomberg.

Marta Fascina, a 33-year-old lawmaker, learned about the matter last week when the will of Berlusconi was made public.

The four-time Italian prime minister and billionaire media tycoon died aged 86 on 12 June suffering from leukaemia and lung infection.

"Fascina, a lawmaker for Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, was in a relationship with the ex-prime minister for about three years and remained by his side during his final months," the Bloomberg report says.

His will stipulations also include a plan to broadly pass his business empire to his oldest heirs, as found by Bloomberg.

Berlusconi's brother Paolo is going to receive a similar amount, €100 million, and Marcello Dell'Utri, a close political and business adviser is entitled to  €30 million, according to the will.

"Thank you, much love to all of you," Berlusconi wrote to his heirs, as part of his last will and testament.

The twice-married and scandal-hit former PM never married Fascina but celebrated their relationship publicly.

Silvio Berlusconi / Italian PM / Will

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cluster bombs not only kill soldiers but civilians, including many children. Photo: Bloomberg

Ukraine: The deadly legacy of cluster bombs

1h | Panorama
There are indeed issues with city etiquette concerning citizen behaviours because they don’t utilise whatever infrastructure the city has already. Photo: Mumit M

Why do we disrespect traffic laws so much?

1h | Panorama
Junaid Aman Junu. Illustration: TBS

Into freelancing with borrowed laptop, now Junaid inspires thousands

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

From Nilkhet to online 'buddies': The proliferation of academic fraud online

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

2h | TBS Stories
NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

18h | TBS World
Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

19h | TBS SPORTS
Illegal battery factories and lead pollution thrive as e-rickshaws dominate

Illegal battery factories and lead pollution thrive as e-rickshaws dominate

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency

6

Basic Ali October 7, 2020