Former Italian PM leaves over Tk11,000 crore for last girlfriend

Silvio Berlusconi and his partner Marta Fascina in 2022.Photographer: Matteo Bazzi/AFP/Getty Images

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi left Tk11,820 crore (€100 million) to his last girlfriend as a sign of closeness, reports Bloomberg.

Marta Fascina, a 33-year-old lawmaker, learned about the matter last week when the will of Berlusconi was made public.

The four-time Italian prime minister and billionaire media tycoon died aged 86 on 12 June suffering from leukaemia and lung infection.

"Fascina, a lawmaker for Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, was in a relationship with the ex-prime minister for about three years and remained by his side during his final months," the Bloomberg report says.

His will stipulations also include a plan to broadly pass his business empire to his oldest heirs, as found by Bloomberg.

Berlusconi's brother Paolo is going to receive a similar amount, €100 million, and Marcello Dell'Utri, a close political and business adviser is entitled to €30 million, according to the will.

"Thank you, much love to all of you," Berlusconi wrote to his heirs, as part of his last will and testament.

The twice-married and scandal-hit former PM never married Fascina but celebrated their relationship publicly.