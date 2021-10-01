Drunk Turkish man joins search party looking for himself

A Turkish man who was reported missing after he wandered off from his friends while drunk unwittingly joined his own search party.

According to Turkish media reports, relatives of the man, Beyhan Mutlu, raised the alarm about him going missing on Tuesday, reports the Telegraph.

For several hours, Mutlu's friends and family had been unable to find him, prompting them to set up a search party in the forest where he had disappeared.

Mutlu, 50, then stumbled across the search party and decided to join them, NTV reported.

Bursa'nın İnegöl ilçesinde, Beyhan Mutlu isimli şahıs, kendisi için başlatılan arama çalışmalarını başkası için zannederek saatlerce kendini aradı.



Ekipler, arama çalışmasıyla ilgili tutanak düzenleyip kayıp şahsı evine bıraktılar. pic.twitter.com/yhVaPSh7wY— Vaziyet (@vaziyetcomtr) September 28, 2021

But when members of the search party began calling out his name, he replied: "I am here."

He was taken aside by one of the rescuer workers to give a statement, reports the BBC.

"Don't punish me too harshly, officer. My father will kill me," he reportedly told them.

Police then drove Mutlu home. It is not clear if he was given a fine.