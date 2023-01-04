Drunk man pees on female passenger in business class of Air India US-India flight: Report

A drunk man urinated on a female passenger in a business class of a New York-Delhi Air India flight on 26 November. Air India has lodged a police complaint and constituted an internal committee recommending putting the male passenger on a 'no fly' list, news agency ANI reported citing an Air India official.

The flight was on its way from JFK to New Delhi when the incident took place. An Air India official told news agency ANI the matter of putting the male passenger on the no-fly list is being considered by the government committee and a decision is awaited.

Air India has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident which took place on Nov 26 when the flight was on its way from JFK (US) to Delhi: Air India official to ANI pic.twitter.com/XE55X6ao0b— ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

The incident came to light after Times of India reported the letter that the woman wrote to Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran recalling her harrowing experience on the flight. In her complaint, as reported, she said she alerted the cabin crew but the passenger walked scot-free after the flight landed in Delhi. The crew was not proactive in managing a very sensitive and traumatic situation, the complainant wrote.

As reported by TOI, the incident took place on board AI-102. Shortly after the lunch was served and the lights were switched off, the man walked to the seat of the female passenger, unzipped his pants and urinated. He was completely drunk, the complaint said. After urinating, the man continued to expose his private parts, unmoved. He only moved when other passengers asked him to leave. The woman's clothes, shoes, and bag got soaked in urine and the crew gave her a set of new clothes and put sheets on her urine-soaked seat.