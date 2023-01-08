Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

An immigration officer at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport allegedly told a female passenger to "get married and settle" after meeting a suitable man from Bangladesh.

"Immigration officer at Dhaka airport after enquiring about me, my parents, my marital status and profession has advised me to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle' in Dhaka. He also noted my local ph no. and said he would be in touch if a 'suitable match' come up!" tweeted the passenger, Priyanka Basu describing the ordeal.

There were a lot of reactions on the post as many users cracked jokes and took jibes at the officer's advice.

"Never knew this was part of their job description," said one user while another wrote, "Oh my goodness, this is the funniest thing I've read all morning!"

"Sounds like this officer has stakes in a 'marriage bureau, start-up (dating service) as you call them in the West. I hope he will soon makes you an offer you cannot refuse," another user commented.

