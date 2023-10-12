Creature resembling Bigfoot caught on camera walking across Colorado hillside: Watch

A creature that resembles Bigfoot has been caught on camera walking across a hillside in Colorado. The creature was seen roaming through the San Juan National Forest on two legs, near the New Mexico and Utah borders. The animal was captured on camera by onlookers on a train travelling from Durango to Silverton in the southwest corner of Colorado.

A Bigfoot, or cryptid,is an animal whose existence is unsubstantiated, like the yeti. While many people claimed to have seen the creature, there is massive scepticism around its existence.

Shannon Parker and her husband Stetson spotted the alleged Bigfoot while on the train, and the person sitting next to them recorded the sighting on their phone. Shannon, too, captured photos, which the Denver Gazette obtained. Shannon said she found it strange that most people on the train did not seem to notice the creature

Prominent Bigfoot hunter Claudia Ackley was found dead in July this year

In July this year,prominent Bigfoot hunter Claudia Ackley, who claimed to have filmed the cryptid, died at the age of 51. Claudia, who had sued the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to prove the existence of the animal, was found dead at her Tennessee home on July 3. A heart attack was suspected to be her cause of death, her partner Ed Brown confirmed to The US Sun.

Claudia claimed that she first sighted the cryptid nearly a decade ago. Since then, she devoted her life in an attempt to prove that the mythical, hairy humanoid exists, and is dangerous. Her partner, Ed, said that the Bigfoot community "lost a soldier" after her death.

According to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, there were as many as 676 alleged Bigfoot sightings or encounters in Washington state. In California, on the other hand, there were 445.