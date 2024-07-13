Brazilian drug lord arrested after wife's Instagram post gives away location

Offbeat

Hindustan Times
13 July, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 07:41 pm

Related News

Brazilian drug lord arrested after wife's Instagram post gives away location

He was reportedly on the run for two years after being accused of a number of crimes

Hindustan Times
13 July, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 07:41 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Police arrested a Brazilian drug lord who was evading law enforcement for two years. Reportedly, it all happened when his wife started posting on Instagram, flaunting her husband's wealth.

What is interesting is that this is not the first time that a social media post landed the drug lord, Ronald Roland, in a sticky situation. Police once arrested the 50-year-old based on a post his ex-wife shared.

"A fugitive drug lord has been arrested because his wife gave away their location in an Instagram post. Ronald Roland, who allegedly had connections with drug cartels in Mexico and laundered $900 million over the last five years, was on the run for two years before he was arrested in Brazil after his wife Andrezza de Lima tagged their lunch location on Instagram. De Lima owned a bikini shop, which was one of 100 businesses Roland used to launder money, and frequently posted to the platform," Dailymail wrote as they shared a video.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

People had much to say about the news of the arrest that made its way to social media. Just like this individual who wrote, "Attention is an addiction. Another added, "Can't get any stupid than that." A third commented, "How did she even have an account? I'd be scared."

"There are ads for bikinis but whether the bikinis were enough to buy multi-million dollar aircraft or luxury vehicles is another question," Ricardo Ruiz, a federal police officer, told Fantástico, reported the Metro.

"We found partners of companies, for example, who work in a restaurant, but who are partners in several companies that moved tens of millions of reals," Ruiz added.

"He is a very cautious person. There were numerous PF operations that investigated criminal organisations prominently involved in drug trafficking throughout South and Central America and Mexico , and Ronald was investigated in these operations for association with these major drug traffickers," the federal police officer told the Mirror.

Reportedly, Ronald and his wife, who is under investigation for her potential involvement, refused to discuss the matter and issued a statement saying they would not comment at this time.

Following his capture, Roland faces multiple charges related to drug trafficking, organized crime, and evading arrest.

Interestingly, he was also arrested in 2019 after his ex-wife similarly revealed their location on social media. His ex-wife had tagged the location where the couple was in a post on social media, leading to his arrest.

Top News

Instagram / Brazil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

10h | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

1d | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

1d | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why NATO Countries Are Boosting Defense Budgets?

Why NATO Countries Are Boosting Defense Budgets?

9m | Videos
Residents in Sunamganj have feared the third wave of flood

Residents in Sunamganj have feared the third wave of flood

1h | Videos
"Miracles Have Happened to Me Everything!"

"Miracles Have Happened to Me Everything!"

1h | Videos
Biden Calls Zelensky ‘Putin’

Biden Calls Zelensky ‘Putin’

1h | Videos