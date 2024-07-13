Brazilian drug lord arrested after wife's Instagram post gives away location

Police arrested a Brazilian drug lord who was evading law enforcement for two years. Reportedly, it all happened when his wife started posting on Instagram, flaunting her husband's wealth.

What is interesting is that this is not the first time that a social media post landed the drug lord, Ronald Roland, in a sticky situation. Police once arrested the 50-year-old based on a post his ex-wife shared.

"A fugitive drug lord has been arrested because his wife gave away their location in an Instagram post. Ronald Roland, who allegedly had connections with drug cartels in Mexico and laundered $900 million over the last five years, was on the run for two years before he was arrested in Brazil after his wife Andrezza de Lima tagged their lunch location on Instagram. De Lima owned a bikini shop, which was one of 100 businesses Roland used to launder money, and frequently posted to the platform," Dailymail wrote as they shared a video.

People had much to say about the news of the arrest that made its way to social media. Just like this individual who wrote, "Attention is an addiction. Another added, "Can't get any stupid than that." A third commented, "How did she even have an account? I'd be scared."

"There are ads for bikinis but whether the bikinis were enough to buy multi-million dollar aircraft or luxury vehicles is another question," Ricardo Ruiz, a federal police officer, told Fantástico, reported the Metro.

"We found partners of companies, for example, who work in a restaurant, but who are partners in several companies that moved tens of millions of reals," Ruiz added.

"He is a very cautious person. There were numerous PF operations that investigated criminal organisations prominently involved in drug trafficking throughout South and Central America and Mexico , and Ronald was investigated in these operations for association with these major drug traffickers," the federal police officer told the Mirror.

Reportedly, Ronald and his wife, who is under investigation for her potential involvement, refused to discuss the matter and issued a statement saying they would not comment at this time.

Following his capture, Roland faces multiple charges related to drug trafficking, organized crime, and evading arrest.

Interestingly, he was also arrested in 2019 after his ex-wife similarly revealed their location on social media. His ex-wife had tagged the location where the couple was in a post on social media, leading to his arrest.