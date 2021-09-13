Barbers sing together to calm anxious boy during haircut, old video goes viral again

“That’s so cute,” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to the video

The image taken from the video shows the barbershop. Photo: Screengrab via Hindustan Times
In today's edition of heartening videos, here is a clip showcasing a few barbers singing together to calm an anxious boy getting a haircut. There is a chance that the video will leave you with a huge smile.

The clip was originally shared back in 2019 on Reddit. "Guys in a barbershop in Italy sing to a little boy to ease his first time shaving his head," reads the caption of the original post. The clip again created a buzz after recently being shared on Twitter. "He felt very anxious about having his hair cut and so they all sang to him to make him feel more comfortable," reads the tweet.

Take a look at the heartening post:

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 5,200 views and counting. It has also accumulated different love-filled comments.

"Kindness shown can't be measured," wrote a Twitter user. "That's so cute," shared another. "Well done! Love this," expressed a third.

