Aliens might be living among us disguised as humans, Harvard study claims

29 June, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 11:40 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A new Harvard study claims that aliens might be living among us on Earth disguised as humans.

The paper, "The crypto terrestrial hypothesis: A case for scientific openness to a concealed earthly explanation for Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena," explores various theories about these extraterrestrial beings.

The study by Harvard University's Human Flourishing program also states that UFOs and UAPs are spaceships that visit Earth.

Do aliens live among us? Here's what new Harvard study says

The study brings forward the idea that "UAP may involve forms of non-human intelligence (NHI) that are already present in Earth's environment in some sense, existing alongside us in distinct stealth," per NY Post.

It pushes four theories on aliens:

  1. Human Cryptoterrestrials- A technologically advanced ancient human civilization that was destroyed long ago by disasters like floods but continued to persist in a remnant form.
  2. Hominid/Theropod Cryptoterrestrials- The descendants of ape-like hominids or "unknown, intelligent dinosaurs" that were part of a technologically advanced non-human civilisation, consisting of a terrestrial animal that evolved to live in stealth.
  3. Former extraterrestrial/extraterrestrial cryptoterrestrials- The Harvard study notes that such beings may have arrived on Earth from space or from the human future, respectively. It adds that they concealed themselves in stealth, most likely the Moon.
  4. Magical Cryptoterrestrials- According to the research paper, "magical cryptoterrestrials" or the CTH 4 are entities best described as "earthbound angels." Their examples include fairies, elves, or nymphs.

The paper reads, "The author became increasingly aware of the depth of evidence and theory that also tentatively supports another ultra terrestrial explanation: the "crypto terrestrial" hypothesis (CTH) – our focus here – which holds that UAP may reflect activities of NHIs concealed here on Earth (e.g., underground) and its environs."

 

