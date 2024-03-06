50% of Bangladesh’s RMG workforce affected by climate change: Study

Half of the country's garment workers are facing hardships caused by extreme heat, floods, cyclones, and waterlogging owing to climate change, which ultimately hurts productivity, finds a study by the Bangladesh Institute of Labor Studies.

These climate-induced challenges have led to increased absenteeism in factories, reduced productivity, and lower income levels for the workers, according to the study report unveiled by the labour institute at Cirdap Auditorium in the capital today (6 March)..

In addition, around 36% of workers have reportedly migrated because of such climate change reasons as floods, drought, cyclones, crop failure, and increased pest attacks.

The report, "Assessing exposure and vulnerability of RMG workers to climate change and environmental impact and the role of Trade Unions," was prepared through a survey of 402 workers of 160 RMG factories in Gazipur.

Government institutions tasked with addressing environmental and climate concerns are failing to fulfil their duties adequately. Furthermore, there is minimal involvement of workers in both policymaking and implementation processes, said the report.

During the event, experts emphasised that Bangladesh bears the brunt of climate change despite not being a significant contributor. They urged foreign buyers to share the responsibility of minimising the impact on garment workers.

M Zakir Hossain Khan, managing director and chief executive of Change Initiative, a research organisation, said, "Are western buyers compensating us for the environmental consequences of climate change? They are solely paying for RMG products. However, it is imperative now to account for these impacts. They should consider paying us an extra dollar for each shirt."

He also urged RMG factory owners to bring those involved in production (mainly workers) under health insurance.

Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed, executive director of the Bangladesh Institute of Labor Studies, presided over the report unveiling event, while Abul Kalam Azad, secretary of the institute, conducted the programme. Labour representatives, apparel factory owners and economists were present on the occasion.

Abul Kalam Azad said, "We are not responsible for climate change, but Bangladesh, the common people and workers of Bangladesh, are the victims."

While presenting the report, Bangladesh Institute of Labor Studies Deputy Director Manirul Islam said, "Five factors caused by climate change have been taken into consideration in this study. These are heat, flooding, cyclone and storm, more diseases and waterlogging from rainfall."

"These factors have resulted in 23% of workers being absent or taking leave, 13% experiencing reduced productivity, and 13% encountering lower income. Altogether, around 50% of workers have been impacted," he said.

At the end of the programme, Manirul Islam told TBS, "The report has been prepared based on workers' accounts of problems they have faced due to climate change in the last five years."

The study shows that the availability of freshwater has declined significantly while water pollution has increased four times in that period, according to the report.

The report revealed that the workers have to suffer due to high temperatures for about eight months of the year. A worker from the Gazipur area said, "Houses get so hot that even children get sick."

Due to climate change, consumption of electricity, fuel and chemicals in garment factories has increased by 38%. And 65% of factory liquid waste is being discharged through drains. Only 8% of factories are using waste treatment plants, says the report.

Around 55% of workers think that government institutions, factory owners, and community-based initiatives are not effective in preventing pollution, as noted in the report.

Biswajit Roy, assistant inspector general of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments under the Labour Ministry, said, "We have been busy with workers' rights issues. However, now is the time to take the loss of performance due to climate change into account." ***