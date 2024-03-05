DCs urged to safeguard environment, biodiversity: Saber

UNB
05 March, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 09:16 pm

DCs urged to safeguard environment, biodiversity: Saber

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said that deputy commissioners have been urged to safeguard Bangladesh's environment, ecosystems, and biodiversity.

Speaking after the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's meeting at the Deputy Commissioner Conference 2024, Saber highlighted the need for comprehensive cooperation to prevent environmental degradation amidst ongoing development activities across districts, reads a press release on Tuesday (5 March).

He called upon DCs to take decisive action against the filling of water bodies and wetlands, halt construction on hillsides and foothills, and combat illegal brick kilns that threaten public health and the environment. Moreover, he underscored the importance of ensuring the permanent closure of defunct brick kilns while promoting the use of eco-friendly block bricks in government projects.

In addressing air and plastic pollution, Saber urged the adoption of district-specific action plans targeting road construction, brick kilns, waste management, and single-use plastics. He encouraged innovative approaches to environmental protection and pollution prevention, including the cessation of banned polythene shopping bags and single-use plastics in government offices at the grassroots level.

He stressed the necessity of DCs' active involvement in safeguarding forest lands, combating illegal encroachment, and curbing activities such as illegal sawmills and lead-acid battery recycling. He emphasised the role of Deputy Commissioners in overseeing and supporting the implementation of ongoing climate change projects across districts, ensuring their effective execution, the release said.

The minister emphasised the imperative of collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change and Deputy Commissioners to uphold Bangladesh's environmental integrity and biodiversity. 

Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed, Director General of Environment Department D Abdul Hamid, and Chief Conservator of Forest Department M Amir Hossain Chowdhury were also present at the time, among others.

