NBR’s pre-budget discussion begins 4 Feb

NBR

UNB
31 January, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 08:16 pm

Related News

NBR’s pre-budget discussion begins 4 Feb

The talks will begin with discussions with print and electronic media owners’ associations on the first day

UNB
31 January, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 08:16 pm
NBR’s pre-budget discussion begins 4 Feb

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) will start its pre-budget discussions for the fiscal year 2024-25 from 4 February.

The NBR has finalised the schedule of the month-long pre-budget discussions with different trade bodies to make the next budget more participatory, rational, balanced and people-oriented.

On Wednesday (31 January), the NBR's public relations office unveiled the plan, and the agency's 1st secretary (VAT) SM Sohail Rahman sent a letter to the trade bodies in this regard.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The revenue board will arrange the pre-budget discussions with sector-wise representative organisations related to customs, VAT, and taxation. Pre-budget discussions will be held at different times in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Rangpur and Sylhet.

The talks will begin with discussions with print and electronic media owners' associations on the first day. Discussions will be concluded by mid-March through the consultative committee meeting of the NBR and the FBCCI. On the last day, the finance minister will attend the discussion.

According to the schedule, the NBR will hold discussions with journalists on February 5 and with various financial institutions and stock exchanges on 6 February.

The discussion with the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industries and FICCI will be held on 7 February, while the discussion with BEZA, BEPZA, BIDA, BILD and Bangladesh-India Chamber, Women Chamber, Pustak Prakashana Samiti, and the BCCI on 8 February.

On 10 February, there will be pre-budget discussions with businessmen and professional associations of Barishal, and on 11 February with organisations related to construction, medicine, rubber, and plastic industries and VAT Professional Forum, the ICAB, the ICMAB.

The NBR will hold pre-budget discussions with car importers, ceramic manufacturers and leather processing bodies, the C&F, shipping, freight forwarders, and tax lawyers association on 13 February and with agriculture, chemical and service-related organisations and the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry on 14 February.

The discussions will be held on 15 and 17 February with various professional organisations of Chattogram, on 18 February with economists and economy-related professional organisations, on 22 February with various export sector organisations and E-CAB, and on 24 February with various professional organisations in Rangpur.

On 27 February, all organisations related to the transport sector and electronics sector, on 28 February other chambers and various organisations of Dhaka Division, on 2 March various organisations of Sylhet, on 5 March BGMEA, BKMEA, BTMEA, and large taxpayer units, Bidi Malik Samiti, AMTOB and beverage manufacturers along with 7 other organisations.

There will be similar discussions with various organisations of the Rajshahi Division on 7 March.

Top News / Budget

NBR / Pre-Budget Dialogue / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How mentorship helps both mentors and mentees

8h | Pursuit
The Bangladeshi team behind Mulytic primarily consists of fresh graduates from disciplines such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Mathematics and Statistics. PHOTO: COURTESY

How Mulytic is elevating Bangladesh’s global presence in smart technology

11h | Panorama
Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

1d | Habitat
Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can the United States establish peace in the Middle East?

Can the United States establish peace in the Middle East?

34m | Videos
Why is the demand for suits increasing?

Why is the demand for suits increasing?

1h | Videos
Bangladesh-India product sales market

Bangladesh-India product sales market

5h | Videos
Neuralink of Elon Musk placed a chip in the human brain to know thoughts

Neuralink of Elon Musk placed a chip in the human brain to know thoughts

9h | Videos