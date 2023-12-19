Threatening to harm BNP-Jamaat activists in public: Cumilla MP Bahar show caused twice in a day by EC

Politics

TBS Report
19 December, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 08:11 pm

Bahauddin Bahar is the incumbent lawmaker and Awami League candidate for the Cumilla-6 seat in the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad polls

Cumilla MP Bahauddin Bahar addresses a public meeting. File Photo: TBS
Cumilla MP Bahauddin Bahar addresses a public meeting. File Photo: TBS

An election inquiry committee on Tuesday served two show cause notices to AKM Bahauddin Bahar, lawmaker and Awami League candidate for the Cumilla-6 seat in the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad polls, for violating electoral code of conducts.  

The notices have been served after Bahar held a public gathering and threatened to break the arms and legs of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami members if they are found supporting any candidates. 

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, election inquiry committee chairman for Cumilla-6 Md Siraj Uddin Iqbal today said Bahar has been asked to explain his actions to the committee on 24 December either by appearing in person to the committee's temporary office or by sending a representative. 

According to the show cause letters, Bahar held a courtyard meeting on 18 December at PTI school ground of Kaliajuri Ward-3 of the city.

In the meeting, he warned that if any BNP and Jamaat activist is found to be working in favour of any candidate, their hands and legs will be broken.

He gave a provocative speech to the meeting attendees, saying "I am with you", states the notice.

"Due to your speech, there is a fear of disruption to the fair, free and fear-free environment of the election. This shows that you have violated Rule 11 (a) of the Rules of Conduct of Political Parties and Candidates, 2008," it further stated.

Besides, the EC also served him a show cause notice over the courtyard meeting.

