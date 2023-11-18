Jatiya Party doubts authenticity of Raushan's letter to EC; says her opinions don’t reflect party views

Even though a letter – purportedly signed by Raushan Ershad and sent to the Election Commission today – dominated headlines, the Jatiya Party has said it doesn't think much of it and even doubts its authenticity.

Masroor Mawla, adviser and envoy to the party's Chairman GM Quader, told The Business Standard that although Raushan was the chief patron of the Jatiya Party, she did not have a role to play here.

"Raushan Ershad needs help to do even daily work. Someone is using her name. If the signature was reviewed by the CID, then its accuracy would be clear, because just by looking, we can see it's not her signature," he said.

Even if she herself said the party would participate in the elections, her opinion was personal and did not reflect the wishes of the party, he added.

"We respect her personal opinion. It may be about choosing the boat symbol or being independent, but she doesn't have the authority [to decide for the party]," Mawla said.

He said the party was wasting energy answering questions about her.

"We don't want to talk about the matter. No one from the party is with her, only her son is," he said.

Throughout the day, a sense of confusion was created following two conflicting letters sent to the EC – one on behalf of Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader and the other by the party's chief patron Raushan Ershad.

In the first letter on behalf of GM Quader, brother of party founder HM Ershad, it was said the chairman would decide on the poll symbols and candidate nominations.

The letter by Raushan Ershad, wife of HM Ershad, said the party would go to polls in an alliance with the Awami League.

Clarifying the party's stance before the media in the evening, Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said the letter from Jatiya Party – bearing the name of GM Quader – was sent as per the rules.

He further emphasised that the Jatiya Party has not given any letter to join any alliance.

"We will alone choose our party symbol. We have not made any decision or thought of going for any alliance or grand alliance."

On the issue of making a decision to participate, he said, "There is no decision that we will go to the polls. We also haven't decided that we won't go. We are observing the situation."