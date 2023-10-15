All parties want elections, only schedule to be announced now: EC Alamgir

TBS Report
15 October, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 09:15 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Election Commissioner (EC) Md Alamgir said all 44 registered political parties are in favour of the upcoming national polls and only the election schedule is left to be disclosed now.

"Everyone wants elections. We have 44 registered political parties, all of whom are in favour of the polls. The EC is mandated by the constitution to hold elections within 90 days before the current parliament expires. [We're now] Completing all activities by counting the days accordingly. Now, only the schedule [of the polls] is left to be announced," he told reporters at his office at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon on Sunday.

EC Alamgir said usually 42-45 days are required to declare details of the polls. "The schedule will be announced in November with a minimum period of 45 days in hand. The exact week of the election has not been discussed yet."

About the election environment, the EC said that everything is fine according to the constitution.

Asked about the BNP's movement for a neutral government, the EC said, "It is a political issue. It is up to them to resolve it. We have nothing to do with it. We have no option to go outside the constitution.

"We want everyone to come to the election. We have been holding fair elections. We will hold fair elections in the future as well."

The EC further said that they have already started efforts to bring foreign observers. They will communicate with the relevant government agencies to facilitate the visit of observers from different countries. 

"We will invite 30 to 35 observers from a few countries, including the SAARC countries. We will bear all their expenses. For other foreign observers, we will only give approvals," he added.

However, after the election schedule has been announced, EC Alamgir said the commission would intervene if someone is arrested in a previous case.

Asked regarding ongoing arrests of BNP leaders, he said, "No one can be arrested after announcing the election schedule. The CEC has already said this."

"No new arrests should be made so that the election is peaceful. If there is a criminal case, arrest the person before the election. Do not make arrests after the schedule is disclosed," he said addressing law enforcers.

"According to the constitution, I have taken responsibility under the ruling government. Police and district administrators will work as per our direction in the elections. We do not fulfil the responsibility of police and politics," he added.

About the deployment of the army, EC Alamgir said that the army has been deployed in all previous national elections and that there will be no exception this time. "They will be deployed as a striking force in the election."

Regarding the delivery of ballot papers to polling stations, the EC said, "Ballot papers will be delivered in the morning to locations where they are supposed to be delivered in the morning, and they will be delivered earlier to locations where they are supposed to be delivered earlier. Further decision will be made after announcement of the schedule."

