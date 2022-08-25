Tech One Global to provide tech support to Bashundhara Group’s EWPD

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 07:58 pm

Tech One Global Limited will provide technological support East West Property Development Limited (EWPD), a subsidiary of Bashundhara Group.

An agreement was between EWPD and Tech One Global at a city hotel on Wednesday (24 August), reads a press release.

Liakat Hossain, senior executive director of EWPD, and Tech One's General Manager Thamilselvi Jayaraman signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

As per the agreement, Tech One Global will digitalise the document management system of EWPD.
It will make the process of preserving documents and finding them easier as well as reduce the possibility of losing important documents.

Among others, EWPD Deputy Managing Director Imrul Hasan, Senior Executive Director Bidyut Kumar Bhowmik, Executive Director (land) Nazmul Alam Bhuiyan, Bashundhara Group CIO Sifat Jahan Nur, BGIT Project Manager Rajaur Rahman and higher officials of both organisations were present at the signing ceremony.

 

