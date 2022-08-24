Calls for including Rohingya youths in awareness-building events

Amid the increased trend of deteriorating law and order situation, Cox's Bazar CSO NGO Forum (CCNF) has sought to bring the youth of the huge Rohingya refugee population sheltered in the district under multiple awareness programmes.

The demand was placed on Wednesday (24 August) through a virtual press conference organised to mark the 5th anniversary of the Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh.

CCNF, a network of 50 local and national organisations working in Cox's Bazar, arranged the event moderated by co-chairs of the forum - COAST Foundation Executive Director Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and PHALS Chief Executive Abu Morshed Chowdhury.

While addressing the issue, Young Power in Social Action (YPSA) Executive Director Arifur Rahman said, "Rohingyas youths should be brought under various awareness programs including education, employment and other activities."

"We have to work to keep Cox's Bazar safe. For this reason, intelligence services should be increased in the area keeping in mind that the militants may get active anytime centring the huge Rohingyas community living here," he added.

"If sustainable repatriation is not assured, the Rohingya crisis could pose a serious threat to Cox's Bazar and the entire nation, claimed COAST Foundation Executive Director Rezaul Karim Chowdhury.

"Many comprehensive development programmes of the government are being implemented in Cox's Bazar. Up to 70 projects totalling roughly $3.3 billion are now being carried out. The development efforts in Cox's Bazar must be kept safe from all dangers in order to preserve the nation's wealth, he noted.

Abu Morshed Chowdhury said, there are about 1.2 million Rohingya people living in Bangladesh. Except for a few UN resolutions, there has been no successful effort to return them to Myanmar by far, which has left the Rohingya population unsure and frustrated, as well as, the locals. To ensure safe repatriation formal and informal diplomacy - often known as track two diplomacy - should be prioritised."

"Nearly half of the Rohingya population, are children and young adults. This sizable population must participate in a variety of camp activities and receive technical and life skills training, Bimal Chandra Dey Sarkar said, adding, "This will lessen their likelihood of going astray, and even if they return to Myanmar they will be able to create respectable jobs.

Other speakers present at the press conference discussed various issues related to more than a million Rohingyas who are living in the world's largest refugee settlement in Cox's Bazar, and their impact on the locals and the country.

Gowher Nayeem Wahra said that repatriation should be kept at the centre of addressing Rohingya refugee crisis.

"A national strategy for resettlement should be developed and the implementation progress of the plan should be regularly reviewed. Also, the communication between the civil societies of the respective countries including Bangladesh and Myanmar should be increased."

Barrister Manzoor Hasan said that the international community, especially the United Nations, has failed in the case of Rohingya repatriation. ASEAN also failed in this regard. The Rohingya crisis has become a protracted crisis, requiring regional and international initiatives.

"There is no alternative to implementing a localized roadmap to deal with the crisis as funding is dwindling," he added.

Shirin Haque said that until the repatriation, special programs - like tree plantation - should be implemented for the women of the Rohingya camps.

Speakers, at the time, also strongly demanded the inclusion of locals in various projects aimed at the management of Rohingya refugees.

While talking about unsolved issues with the locals, Md Mujibur Rahman said the construction of the camp caused harm to around 6,000 acres of mountainous terrain and 2,000 acres of forest. A little over 2500 families working in social forestry did not get compensation. The water level is going down. The use of plastic in camps should be banned since it is a significant problem. An Environmental Pool Fund should be created for environmental restoration.

General Secretary of Ukhiya Reporters Unity, Rafiq Uddin, said that although the Rohingya camp recently got help in repairing the Rohingya houses damaged by fire, the local 14 families there did not get any help. Special attention should also be given to all affected local families.

Shireen Haque of Naripokkho, Barrister Manzoor Hasan of BRAC University's Center for Peace and Justice, Disaster Forum's Gowher Nayeem Wahra, YPSA's Md Arifur Rahman, Sheuli Sharma of Jago Nari Unnayan Sangtsha, Md Mujibul Rahman of Sushilan, Sangeeta Ghosh of ACLAB and Co-Chair of CCNF and Chief Executive of Mukti Cox's Bazar Bimal Chandra Dey Sarkar and Member Secretary of the Network Md Jahangir Alam also spoke at the occasion.

