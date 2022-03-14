SIBL arranges employees get together in Rajshahi

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) has recently arranged "Employees Get Together" at a local hotel in Rajshahi.

Dr Md Mahbub Ul Alam, chairman of SIBL, was present as the chief guest while Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the ceremony, reads a press release.

Abu Reza Md Yeahia, additional managing director, Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing director, and Md Towhid Hossain, EVP & head of IRMD, were also present as special guests in the programme.

Overall business progress and prospects of branches and subbranches of the regions, and ways to achieve business target were discussed at the meeting.

The employees of all branches and sub-branches of Rajshahi and Rangpur Division attended the meeting.