SIBL arranges employees get together in Rajshahi

Corporates

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 05:09 pm

Related News

SIBL arranges employees get together in Rajshahi

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 05:09 pm

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) has recently arranged "Employees Get Together" at a local hotel in Rajshahi.

Dr Md Mahbub Ul Alam, chairman of SIBL, was present as the chief guest while Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the ceremony, reads a press release.

Abu Reza Md Yeahia, additional managing director, Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing director, and Md Towhid Hossain, EVP & head of IRMD, were also present as special guests in the programme.

Overall business progress and prospects of branches and subbranches of the regions, and ways to achieve business target were discussed at the meeting.

The employees of all branches and sub-branches of Rajshahi and Rangpur Division attended the meeting.

SIBL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo Caption: Putin has isolated himself from the rest of the world. Picture: Bloomberg

Putin's inner circle: Who has the Russian president's ear on the war in Ukraine?

4h | Panorama
Photo caption: The effective protection of local industries from tariffs is increasing despite decreasing tariffs on imports of inputs. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

‘Under the current tariff structure, exporters are better off not exporting’

7h | Interviews
ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

8h | Brands
Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

22h | Videos
Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

22h | Videos
The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

22h | Videos
Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion