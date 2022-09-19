Tax return deadline extended till 30 June next for new taxpayers

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has extended the deadline for filing tax returns of the new taxpayers by seven months.

As per a notification of NBR, new taxpayers can file income tax returns till 30 June next year, without penalty, for the first time.

However, the regular taxpayers will be subjected to filing their returns by 30 November for the financial year 2022-23.

There are around 80 lakh TIN holders in the country, of which less than 30 lakh submitted tax returns. To bring all the TIN holders to the tax net, the revenue board mandated return submissions from the current FY23.