Tax evasion, avoidance almost equal to revenue collection: CPD

The government coffer has been hit by a high amount of tax avoidance and evasion, which are almost equal to the amount of revenue generated in the fiscal year 2021-22, finds from the Centre for Policy Dialogue shows.

In the FY21-22, revenue collection of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) was a little over Tk3 lakh crore, while the amount of tax evasion and tax avoidance edged close to Tk2.93 lakh crore.

The CPD survey found that the country's annual tax evasion ranges from Tk42,000 crore to TkTk2.23 lakh crore. The amount rises up to Tk2.93 lakh crore if tax avoidance is included.

The survey also took tax exemption into account under tax avoidance.

Tax evasion is an illegal activity in which a person or entity deliberately avoids paying a true tax liability. Tax avoidance uses legal means to lower the obligations of a taxpayer.

Furthermore, the amount of tax evasion in Bangladesh is about eight times the social safety net and welfare expenditure in the country, according to the survey.

The policy platform also pointed the ways people evade and avoid taxes, including showing less income, taking help of legal advisors and tax practitioners, showing more investment allowances, and high informal or cash-based transactions.

The CPD also identified the whitening of black money as one of the reasons behind the issue.

Presenting the report titled "Corporate Tax Transparency Issues and Concerns in Bangladesh - Its Implications on Tax Losses and Social Spending" at its Dhanmondi office Monday (3 April), CPD Research Director Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem said, "A part of the money is being smuggled out, some is invested in the country and some remains in asset or cash form."

He said, "The decision of tax exemption is taken in consideration of the political economy. But it should be offered on the basis of necessity."

Citing an example, he said, "For example, in the case of exports of ready-made garments, incentives are given at the rate of 1%. But if it was given to the non-cotton sector, it would be much more effective."

He said such decisions were influenced by various groups.

The research report of the CPD was prepared on the basis of a survey among 10 renowned chartered accountants and two officials of the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem told The Business Standard, "The tax evasion figure obtained is an approximate estimate based on the data obtained from the survey."