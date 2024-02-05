Some criticise us saying tax-GDP ratio is low, then seek tax exemption: NBR chairman 

Some people publicly criticise the National Board of Revenue (NBR) saying the country's tax-GDP ratio is too low while speaking on stage, but then secretly ask for tax exemption, NBR chairman said today (5 February).

"While on stage, they claim the ratio is low. But then they come to our [NBR] room and ask for tax exemptions," Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said without mentioning any names.

The NBR chairman made the remarks while speaking at a pre-budget discussion with the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) in the capital.

According to government data, in the last few years, the tax to GDP ratio in the country has been decreasing and stood below 8% in fiscal year 2022-23, which was above 10% a few years back.

On the other hand, according to data disclosed during the last budget presentation, the amount of tax exemption in fiscal year 2020-21 was Tk1.26 lakh crore, which was 3.56% of the GDP.

In the current fiscal year, the amount is estimated to be Tk1.76 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, speaking at Monday's pre-budget discussion, Abu Hena said, "People always say that NBR is inefficient. But no one highlights our efforts."

Highlighting the success of NBR in the tax return submission in the last four years and said, "The number of tax return submissions in 2020 was 21 lakh, which is going to increase to 40 lakh in 2024 [by next June].

"In other words, the return submission is increasing twice in four years."

"It upsets us when we are still being slandered despite doubling the numbers of tax submissions," he added.

"Similarly, the number of VAT registrations increased two and a half times to five lakh in the last four years," he said.

ERF President Refayet Ullah Mirdha, Senior Member Doulot Akhter Mala among others also spoke on the occasion.