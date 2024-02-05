Some criticise us saying tax-GDP ratio is low, then seek tax exemption: NBR chairman 

NBR

TBS Report
05 February, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 07:33 pm

Related News

Some criticise us saying tax-GDP ratio is low, then seek tax exemption: NBR chairman 

According to government data, in the last few years, the tax to GDP ratio in the country has been decreasing and stood below 8% in fiscal year 2022-23, which was above 10% a few years back.

TBS Report
05 February, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 07:33 pm
File photo of National Board of Revenue Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem
File photo of National Board of Revenue Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem

Some people publicly criticise the National Board of Revenue (NBR) saying the country's tax-GDP ratio is too low while speaking on stage, but then secretly ask for tax exemption, NBR chairman said today (5 February).

"While on stage, they claim the ratio is low. But then they come to our [NBR] room and ask for tax exemptions," Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said without mentioning any names.

The NBR chairman made the remarks while speaking at a pre-budget discussion with the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) in the capital.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to government data, in the last few years, the tax to GDP ratio in the country has been decreasing and stood below 8% in fiscal year 2022-23, which was above 10% a few years back.

On the other hand, according to data disclosed during the last budget presentation, the amount of tax exemption in fiscal year 2020-21 was Tk1.26 lakh crore, which was 3.56% of the GDP.

In the current fiscal year, the amount is estimated to be Tk1.76 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, speaking at Monday's pre-budget discussion, Abu Hena said, "People always say that NBR is inefficient. But no one highlights our efforts."

Highlighting the success of NBR in the tax return submission in the last four years and said, "The number of tax return submissions in 2020 was 21 lakh, which is going to increase to 40 lakh in 2024 [by next June].

"In other words, the return submission is increasing twice in four years."

"It upsets us when we are still being slandered despite doubling the numbers of tax submissions," he added.

"Similarly, the number of VAT registrations increased two and a half times to five lakh in the last four years," he said.

ERF President Refayet Ullah Mirdha, Senior Member Doulot Akhter Mala among others also spoke on the occasion.

Bangladesh / Top News

NBR / Bangladesh / tax

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

9h | Splash
While the resistance started with Iran and Hezbollah, it has been rapidly evolving into something larger than its parts. Photo: Bloomberg

Axis of Resistance revived: A new turn in the US-Iran conflict, what's next?

11h | Panorama
Located at the Nandankanan intersection in the Newmarket area, Bose Brothers is positioned prominently amidst the hustle and bustle of the port city. Photo: TBS

Bose Brothers: A century-old legacy of sweetmeats and revolution

11h | Panorama
While one section of society is amassing abundant wealth, the other is struggling to meet basic needs. Photo: TBS

When economic growth benefits the few

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What's in Iran's cheap drones?

What's in Iran's cheap drones?

34m | Videos
2 killed inside Bangladesh border from Myanmar mortar shelling

2 killed inside Bangladesh border from Myanmar mortar shelling

3h | Videos
Make it delicious Coconut Water Pudding at home

Make it delicious Coconut Water Pudding at home

1h | Videos
What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

7h | Videos