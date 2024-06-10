Shareholders to face taxes on loans taken from listed companies

NBR

Reyad Hossain
10 June, 2024, 12:15 am
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 12:21 am

Related News

Shareholders to face taxes on loans taken from listed companies

Dividend income is taxed at the regular rate, up to a maximum of 30%

Reyad Hossain
10 June, 2024, 12:15 am
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 12:21 am
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

A new clause has been incorporated in the proposed Finance Bill, suggesting that loans taken from public limited companies by its shareholders be treated as dividends and subject to taxation.

Some directors of listed companies have been taking loans from their companies as a means to avoid taxation, often without distributing dividends, according to a senior official of the National Board of Revenue.

Wishing anonymity, the official said shareholders do this because loans are not taxed, but dividends are.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We have observed instances where directors of public limited companies have taken loans without distributing dividends and delaying repayment while continuing to acquire new loans."

To combat tax evasion through this method, a new proposal has been introduced in the finance bill, he added.

Currently, if shareholders, typically directors, of "private" limited companies with accumulated profits can take loans from the company, it is treated as dividends and taxed accordingly.

Any income received as dividends is added to the total income of an individual and is taxed at the regular rate, up to a maximum of 30%.

By dropping the word "private" in the new proposal, shareholders of public limited companies will also come under this tax.

Tax experts view this proposal positively as a measure to address tax avoidance.

Syed Md Aminul Karim, former NBR member, told The Business Standard that the move is positive, which is expected to reduce tax avoidance and increase revenue.

He said, "Some company directors are taking loans without distributing dividends, potentially to evade taxes."

The number of companies listed in the stock market in the country is about 400. More than 300 of these companies are paying dividends against profits.

Rizwan Rahman, former president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), said this kind of loan in a public limited company is unethical.

He told TBS that taking loans from a company where not all shareholders have representation on the board could be seen as unethical.

"There are certain companies where sponsors hold barely 30% of the shares while the main liability lies with the public. Therefore, such loans in private limited companies shouldn't be allowed and should be closely monitored by regulatory authorities," he added.

However, he does not support treating such loans as dividends and imposing taxes. He believes it is solely the choice of the board of directors whether to grant a loan to a director or not.

Bangladesh / Economy / Stocks / Top News

Listed companies / tax / loans / shareholders

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Jackie Kabir

In the land of the pharaohs

9h | Explorer
For a pickup truck, the Hunter demands attention, especially in this striking ‘Electric Blue’ shade. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

2024 Changan Hunter: Setting new standards for pickup trucks

10h | Wheels
A Palestinian flag flies as the ruins of houses, which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, are seen, in Gaza Strip, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The financial destruction of Palestine

13h | Panorama
Fresh mangoes prior to preserving. Photo: Asif Zapata

Want to enjoy fresh mangoes all year round? Here’s how!

9h | Features

More Videos from TBS

45 Bangladeshis return; 134 BGP and military personnel sent back to Myanmar

45 Bangladeshis return; 134 BGP and military personnel sent back to Myanmar

4h | Videos
Bangladesh to face flying South Africa on a pace-supporting pitch

Bangladesh to face flying South Africa on a pace-supporting pitch

2h | Videos
What is the salary of the Prime Minister and President of India?

What is the salary of the Prime Minister and President of India?

5h | Videos
As for the swearing-in ceremony of the heads of state and government in each country

As for the swearing-in ceremony of the heads of state and government in each country

5h | Videos